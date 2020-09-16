CHURCH HILL – With junior Jon Wes Lovelace, Volunteer has a golfer who can compete nationally, but who’s still humble enough to support his high school teammates – hopefully to a top-three finish in the district tournament, set for Monday at Ridgefields Country Club.
“On the boys side, we’ve got a thoroughbred in Lovelace,” said Volunteer golf coach Jim Whalen. “And we’ve got a lot of mustangs, young kids that can play, too: Noah Gillespie, Tucker McLain, Briar Davis, Gabe Goode – all contributing, helping us out.
“We went about three weeks without Jon Wes. He was off playing some national tournaments. He finished fourteenth out in the national at Pinehurst, then played at the Junior Southern Amateurs,” Whalen said.
“It made our kids kind of grow up. We made them have to not rely on Jon Wes, so it’s kind of helped us on the season.”
The Falcons boys team was 12-6 heading a rematch Tuesday against Daniel Boone.
“We just had a big win against Boone, who finished third in the conference tournament,” Whalen said. “We’re kind of getting to where we want to be. We’ve got a senior, Zach Taylor, who’s come along and helped us out. He’s improved a lot and scored for us quite a few times.”
With Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett in the conference, third place is the most realistic target. The top three teams qualify for the regional tournament, which has state tournament berths at stake.
“Our goal as a team is to try to make top three in the district,” Whalen said. “I think Science Hill and D-B are going to have those spots. But us, Boone, Elizabethton are going to be fighting for that third spot.
“That takes us on to the region as a team. It’s going to be at Ridgefields. And we’ve got three kids here that are members and play well out there – Jon Wes, Tucker and Briar. We feel like we’re setting up for it,” Whalen said.
If necessary, the Falcons may have to ride their thoroughbred like a rented mule.
“We just need that fourth scorer,” Whalen said. “We don’t want to have to rely on Jon Wes, but if that’s the case, we’re gonna get on his back and ride him like a rented mule. He’s gonna have to carry us.
“We want those young kids to come along. We don’t want it all to be about Jon Wes. We want it to be about the team. But Jon Wes may have to carry us down the stretch,” said Whalen, who remarked about Lovelace’s impact on his teammates.
“He’s got so much experience. He’s playing well and he’s friends with these kids. The good thing about Jon Wes is the first match that he came back, he was in the first group that was done, he immediately went back out there and watched the younger kids,” Whalen recalled.
“That’s something we need — if they can look up to him and they’ve got that cushion. They know that he’s out there, throwing some low scores for us,” Whalen said.
Volunteer has six seniors – three boys (Zach Taylor, Ian Yonts, Bryant Hutson) and three girls (Ellie McLain, Taylor Gibson, Mia Skelton).
“Two of the boys just came out this year. They play other sports and they’re just having a ball with golf. They play baseball or cross country and they came out and tried it and absolutely love it. It’s a lifelong game they can play the rest of their life,” said Whalen.
“For the girls’ side, it’s been a really pleasant season for us. Hannah Stewart has been night and day. She’s really playing well. Team-wise, it’s going to be tough for the team to finish in the top three. It really is. But Hannah has an excellent chance of qualifying for the region as an individual. That’s kind of what the goal is,” Whalen said.
“We’ve got Ellie McLain, who didn’t play last year, but has come back out and is playing in the No. 2 spot. The three-spot can go back and forth between Lillie Redwine and Julie Mowell. Both of them on a given day can beat either one of them. They’ve really helped us,” Whalen said.
“We’ve got two seniors – Mia Skelton and Taylor Gibson – who have played four years and are about two of the best girls that you’ll ever meet. If you have boys and they marry those girls, then they’d be fine. They’re just great kids,” he said.
Volunteer’s girls were 9-7 heading into Tuesday’s match against Daniel Boone.
“Last year, we won like three matches on the girls’ side,” Whalen said. “So we’re playing really well. We just look forward when the district comes around, anything can happen. I would really hope Hannah will qualify for the region.”