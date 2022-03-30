ROGERSVILLE – From two years in the district championship game to two years without a victory, the Cherokee Chiefs boys soccer team has experienced the highs and lows of trying to build a program.
To understand where they are now, you must first realize where they’ve been.
Led by juniors Abe Willis, Jonathan Fulkerson, Kush Patel, Jacob Kreuger, Drew Ward, Nathan Dalton and Harrison Fugate, the 2019 Chiefs advanced to their second, straight District 3-AA championship, where they lost to Knox Gibbs, 1-0.
“I coached 2019 and then the COVID year got us,” Ryan Windham says of what would have been his 2020 team, which never got to play. “I lost eight seniors that year – good seniors.
“They were good – all good,” Windham said. “They’ve all played for several different coaches through the years. They all played together for a long time.”
That was the Chiefs’ second straight district championship appearance in just the program’s seventh year in existence. There were great expectations for a senior-laden run in 2020.
“Their season got cut short,” Windham said. “We played three games. We were just getting up to steam, too. We were going to have a good year, I believe.”
The Chiefs never got to play a regular-season game after three scrimmages in 2020.
“We also had Peter Egbert, the exchange student from Germany. He’s probably one of the better soccer players I’ve ever even coached,” said Windham. “I think we would have had a district championship that year.”
COVID wiped out all spring sports in 2020, not just boys soccer. Fast-forward to 2021, a complete rebuild began. The Chiefs played a season, but didn’t register a victory in 12 games.
“We lost every single game,” Windham lamented. “That must be some kind of record. How can you not win one?”
Cherokee continues the rebuild this season. Windham is still figuring out what he has to work with.
“Right now, it’s hard to tell,” he said. “A lot of these kids have never played in game. They may be shell-shocked once they play in a game. We were going to have a jamboree in Greeneville, but they canceled it because of the snow storm.”
What he’s seen in practice has given him a glimmer of hope.
“I think there’s a lot of potential, though, more so than I would have expected,” Windham said. “I’ve got some reserved optimism about our potential. It just might take a while.”
The numbers have improved, as more players have trickled out to the soccer field interested in playing.
“We’re right at about 20,” Windham said. “It’s a lot better than last year. We actually had 23 out one day, and were able to split in half and scrimmage. I wish we could do more of that, but people drift in and out.”
Windham is still finding strengths and assigning roles before he can announce any set positions for the team.
“I’m afraid to even start naming names. I think there’s a good balance between everybody that we’ve got. We don’t have like three good players and then everybody else. I think we’ve got everybody up on a pretty good level,” Windham said.
“Sometimes, you’ve got kids who practice like they’re professional and you go into the game and they fall to pieces. And there’s some people in practice who just don’t play good in practice and when they get in the game, they understand what’s going on a little better,” Windham said.
Windham said the goal, as always, is to win as many games as possible.
“I think we will. I don’t know how we didn’t win any last year. I’d like to win half the games, if we could. That would be an accomplishment,” Windham said. “Hopefully, we can develop a new culture here.”