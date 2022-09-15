Rachel Young goes up for a kill.
Kendyl Fields serves.
Gracie Johnson goes for a winner.
Kylie Carpenter goes up for a kill.
Sophie Weems sends one over.
Ava Morgan cranks up a serve.
Kylie Carpenter goes high for the kill shot.
Gracie Johnson drops down for a dig.
Rachel Young winds up to slam.
Gracie Johnson sets for a teammate.
ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee Lady Chiefs hosted the North Greene Lady Huskies Monday night. The Lady Chiefs were on top of their game, sweeping the visitors in straight sets.
