2022 Homecoming Queen Kelsey Henley, escorted by Joel Aistars
2022 Homecoming Court
2021 Queen Keirsey Manis with escort Braxton Markham
Seventh-grade princess Delaney Greene, escorted by Torrin Simmons
Sixth-grade princess Briley Hunt, escorted by Tanner Gilliam
Eighth-grade candidate Mailey Willis, escorted by Matthew Gillenwater
Eighth-grade candidate Kelsey Henley, escorted by Joel Aistars
Eighth-grade candidate Mattie Gillenwater, escorted by Elijah Carmack
Eighth-grade candidate Marlee Bradley, escorted by Preston Goins
Eighth-grade candidate Lydia Augusta, escorted by Hagen Walker-Cinnamon
Seventh-grade candidate Paisley Williams, escorted by Mason Smith
Seventh-grade candidate Emalee Greer, escorted by Easton Pearson
Seventh-grade candidate Delany Greene, escorted by Torrin Simmons
Seventh-grade candidate Hailey Franklin, escorted by Jacob Light
Seventh-grade candidate Natalie Ferrell, escorted by Colton Engle
Seventh-grade candidate Shelby Costello, escort Clint Long
Sixth-grade candidate Madison Mule, escorted by RJ Black
Sixth-grade candidate Amberlee Green, escorted by Blake Wolfe
Sixth-grade candidate Briley Hunt, escorted by Tanner Gilliam
Sixth-grade candidate Natalie Gilman, escorted by Jacob Ward
Sixth-grade candidate Jessabella Allen, escorted by Amos Winstead
Rogersville Middle School celebrated Homecoming 2022 by crowning Kelsey Henley Homecoming Queen during a Sept. 29 ceremony.
Named to her court were seventh-grade princess Delaney Greene and sixth-grade princess Briley Hunt.
