As a sport, hunting can demand a lot on a body. Hunters trek through wild lands, climb trees, lug a lot of equipment and are outdoors for hours and days at a time.
Yet, hunting has been growing more and more accessible as hunting clubs and state wildlife organizations figure out ways to open the sport to people with disabilities.
Buckmasters reports that 1.7 million people with severe physical disabilities enjoy hunting and shooting sports in the United States. Buckmasters founded Disabled Hunters Services in 1993 to help provide hunting opportunities for those with disabilities.
Physical Impairments
Many hunters with physical disabilities are people who underwent life-changing events and have to re-learn things they used to know how to do. Hunting organizations and state wildlife departments often have programs to make adaptive equipment available to hunters. Some of these might include mechanical gun rests and trigger systems for people with paraplegia, mobility or track chairs, scope camera mounts and heater body suits.
Often special hunts are held where only hunters with disabilities can participate in the hunt. Hunters are given guides and adaptive equipment. They may be exempted from certain laws that apply to other hunters. For example, in Michigan, it is illegal for hunters to bait and feed deer unless they are a hunter with disabilities.
Some states give out special permits for people with mobility impairments to hunt from a vehicle. Others allow the use of hunting blinds where they are otherwise forbidden.
Visual Impairments
While it may sound odd to have a person lacking vision shooting a firearm, blind people do hunt and states have provided special accommodations and licensing for them.
Hunters who are legally blind are typically allowed to use laser sighting devices so long as they have a sighted adult with them who is also a licensed hunter.
Tom Lealos shared his story with the American Council of the Blind about how he is pursuing his dream of elk hunting even though he lost his vision completely. He discovered a specialized electronic viewing device called NiteSite. A small camera and monitor is attached to a rifle scope. The sighted guide who goes with him, stands behind him to act as his eyes while he holds and aims the rifle. The guide can tap the hunter to signal how they should move the gun or they can use shooting ear muffs with radio capabilities so they can whisper back and forth. The guide also helps hunters butcher any prey they harvest.
Terminally Ill
Other organizations and states organize hunts for people with terminal illnesses. Some states give special permission for people who are close to death to hunt outside of the normal seasons.
Buckmasters sponsors hunts for hunters under the age of 21. They started organizing these because foundations that grant wishes stopped granting any wishes involving firearms or shooting.
