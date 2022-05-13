The 2022 Cherokee Lady Chiefs made it to the sectional this week.
Shelby Helton connects.
Cherokee third baseman Shailynn Scalf throws to first.
Kenzie Collins makes a throw from third base.
Shelby Helton fires a pitch.
Left fielder Peyton Matthews throws one in.
Cherokee catcher Hadley Foster makes a grab.
Shailynn Scalf snags a throw at third base.
Addie Arnwine (5) races to first base.
RCS head coach Melissa Boyd (left) addresses Lady Warriors.
GRAY – Rogersville City School’s softball team reached new heights in 2022, advancing further than any Lady Warriors before.
“It was the best ever finish since we have been involved in a conference,” said RCS coach Melissa Boyd. “It is the first time we have made it to Sectionals.
“These girls worked hard and played awesome this year. Our team is young with more talent coming up. I am looking forward to the next few seasons,” Boyd said.
“I do want to clarify, however, that several prior (RCS) teams had undefeated seasons and better records than ours this year,” Boyd said. “RCS just was not in a conference at the time.”
