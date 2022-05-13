GRAY – Rogersville City School’s softball team reached new heights in 2022, advancing further than any Lady Warriors before.

“It was the best ever finish since we have been involved in a conference,” said RCS coach Melissa Boyd. “It is the first time we have made it to Sectionals.

“These girls worked hard and played awesome this year. Our team is young with more talent coming up. I am looking forward to the next few seasons,” Boyd said.

“I do want to clarify, however, that several prior (RCS) teams had undefeated seasons and better records than ours this year,” Boyd said. “RCS just was not in a conference at the time.”

