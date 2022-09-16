Cherokee’s Gabe Catron (8) and Nolan Stewart (51) gang up on East ball carrier.
Cherokee’s Andreus Munoz (60) and Garrett Lawson (44) wrap up Morristown East ball carrier.
Cherokee freshman Tyler Wolfe (32) is gang-tackled by Hurricane defenders.
Chiefs freshman Lofton Hayes (11) turns upfield for yardage.
Hayden Hook (43), Thomas Prater (40) and Andreus Munoz (60) drag down Hurricane ball carrier.
Cherokee’s Garrett Lawson (44) runs into the end zone for a six-yard touchdown reception from Landon Jeffers.
Cherokee quarterback Landon Jeffers (1) scrambles as Eli Anderson (53) blocks.
Cherokee’s Hayden Hook (43) fights for yardage.
Cherokee's Tyler Wolfe (32) tries to break a tackle.
Tyler Wolfe (32) takes the handoff from Caden Bugalla (10).
ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee Chiefs junior varsity football team gave a glimpse of future Friday Night attractions with a 13-8 win over Morristown East Monday evening at Big Red Valley.
Caden Bugalla connected with Nick Matroni for a 39-yard touchdown pass that gave the Chiefs the go-ahead touchdown.
The Chiefs defense factored early, when Matt Carpenter forced a fumble, which was recovered by Eli Anderson on East’s first offensive possession.
Landon Jeffers later connected with Garrett Lawson for a six-yard touchdown pass. George Horlander’s point-after was good and Cherokee led, 7-0.
The Chiefs defense made another big play when Thomas Prater forced a Hurricane fumble on their second possession. The ball was recovered by Cherokee’s Hayden Hook.
The ‘Canes later responded with a score of their own, and with the 2-point conversion, went up 8-7.
However, Bugalla’s 39-yard connection to Matroni put the Chiefs ahead for good for a 13-8 win.
