ROGERSVILLE – Cocke County’s girls and boys basketball teams look like they’re going to be in good hands the next few years, based on their feeder school’s performance in the Area 3A tournament this week.
Newport Grammar School captured both the girls and boys championships Wednesday night at Cherokee High School, thanks to outstanding performances by their respective floor leaders, Hayden Carter and Will Sutton.
Carter ran the Newport offense and scored 15 points in Newport Grammar’s 42-17 victory over Rogersville City School in the girls final. Sutton then scored 25 to lead Newport Grammar to a 54-21 rout of Bulls Gap in the boys finals.
Newport Grammar (girls) 42, Rogersville City 17
Newport Grammar stifled RCS defensively, outscoring the Lady Warriors, 12-6, in each of the first two quarters, then holding RCS to just five points in the second half – one in the third quarter – in pulling away for the win.
Newport Grammar forced numerous turnovers leading to several easy baskets and kept an up-tempo pace that the Lady Warrriors of City School couldn’t match.
Newport Grammar’s inside-out game posed problems for RCS, as well. Ellie Proffitt scored eight points in the post, while Newport nailed five three-pointers, three by Meredith Grooms and two by Carter.
Lauren Stidham countered with two treys for Rogersville, accounting for six of her team-high nine points.
Newport Grammar (boys) 54, Bulls Gap 21
The Warriors – Sutton in particular – looked very sharp in their victory over Bulls Gap.
Newport ran out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to Sutton, who scored 10 on jump shots, including a pair of threes, and scored the team’s first eight points.
Sutton didn’t slow down in the second period, adding another 11 points, including three more from beyond the arc, for a total of 21 in the first half, which Newport led, 36-11, at the break.
Noah Seals started the second half with a drive for Bulls Gap, cutting the Warriors’ lead to 36-13, but Newport answered with a 12-0 run to all but clinch victory with more than eight minutes left to play.
The Bulldogs closed the quarter on a 4-2 advantage, including a three by Seals, and Grayson Hughes hit a three early in the fourth, but the ‘Dawgs couldn’t close the gap before the mercy-rule clock stopped its only time, to end the game.
Besides Sutton’s 25, Newport got eight from Jackson Williams, all in the paint, and six each from Maddux Carter and Skylar Hall.
Seals and Hughes – Bulls Gap’s all-tournament selections – each scored seven to lead the Bulldogs.