ROGERSVILLE — It’s been a rough week for the Cherokee Lady Chiefs. Hampered by injuries, the Lady Chiefs dropped a pair of nonconference games to Tennessee High and Gate City.
Tennessee High 12,
Cherokee 2
BRISTOL — Tennessee High scored on an Ashley Worley double and Abby Haga single in the first inning and never looked back on their way to a 12-2 nonconference win over Cherokee on Monday night.
The Lady Vikings tacked on five runs in the third inning with RBIs from Worley, Lily Ware and Macie Strouth. Tennessee High racked up 16 hits in the game.
Worley gave up just two runs on five hits in three innings to earn the win. Rylee Fields came on in relief for the final two innings.
Kasey Bowman homered in the third inning for Cherokee. Hannah Bates was 2-for-3. Chloe Bradley doubled. Kaylee Cinnamon had one hit and drove in a run.
Kennedy Dishner took the loss for the Lady Chiefs. She gave up 12 hits and 10 earned runs in just 2 1/3 innings. She walked four and struck out one. Bowman threw 1 2/3, allowing three hits and one run while striking out three.
Gate City 10, Cherokee 0
GATE CITY, Va. — Gate City jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings of play and blanked the Lady Chiefs 10-0 in five innings on Tuesday.
Gate City’s KK Baker threw a one-hitter and struck out 10 for the victory. Racheal Young had Cherokee’s only hit.
Gate City scored four runs in the opening inning on a single by Makayla Bays, a double by Ada Gillenwater and a Lady Chiefs’ error. Bays was 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead the Lady Devils.
In the JV game, the Lady Chiefs held off the Lady Devils for an 11-7 win. Ellie Smith earned the win, allowing four hits in 3 1/3 innings. Hadley Ward had two hits and drove in two runs for Cherokee.
Cherokee (0-5) will travel to Volunteer on Monday. First pitch is at 5 p.m.
