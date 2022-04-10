ROGERSVILLE – The Warriors of Rogersville City School Warriors defeated the Warriors of Rogersville Middle School, 8-0, on Monday as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout.
The game was a 1-0 pitchers’ duel until the bottom of the fourth, when RCS scored seven runs.
Rogersville City put the pressure on, led by walks by Ledger Helton and Eli Boyd, a single by Aden Phipps, a groundout by Kenton Henard, a fielder’s choice by Owen, and a double by Landon Jeffers.
Jeffers took the win for Rogersville City. The pitcher went three innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits, striking out six and walking one. Porter Owen threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Noah Redding took the loss for Rogersville Middle. The bulldog went three and a third innings, allowing six runs on four hits and striking out four.
Rogersville City tallied six hits on the day. Jeffers and Phipps each collected two hits to lead Rogersville City. Tyler Wolfe went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead Rogersville Middle in hits.