CHURCH HILL – The Volunteer Falcons claimed a 7-5 decision over Elizabethton Tuesday.
The winner, Zach Justice, pitched 6 innings for the Falcons, registering six strikeouts.
Cooper Smith went 1-for-1 with 1 RBI, and one run scored. Smith drew his seventh Hit By Pitch already on the young year.
In addition for Volunteer, Conner Haynes went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI, while Colby Lawson went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Peyton Johnson took the loss for Elizabethton.
ELIZABETHTON — The victory for the Falcons avenged a 6-4 loss to the Cyclones at Elizabethton on Monday.
Volunteer had fallen behind, 5-0, in the game, but rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth.
Tucker McLain drew a walk off Elizabethton starter Gage Treadway to start things off for Volunteer and was bunted to second by Smith.
Haynes then walked on a 3-2 count, bringing up Justice, who doubled to left to drive in both runners.
Cason Christian followed with a single to center to score Justice and trim the lead to 5-3.
Justice drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh, but Zak Workman struck out the final two Falcons to end the game.