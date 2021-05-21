CHURCH HILL – A pep rally was held at Church Hill Middle School Wednesday afternoon as a sendoff for the school’s softball team and members of the track team as each venture to middle Tennessee this weekend to participate in state championship competition.
“This was Church Hill Middle’s student body recognizing our track and softball teams that are getting ready to go to state,” said CHMS softball coach Devin Thomas.
“We have 11 track athletes that will be competing in Clarksville at the state track championships for TMSAA, and we’re down to the final four teams in TMSAA Class A softball championships, as well,” Thomas said.
Student-athletes from Rogersville City School, Rogersville Middle, Surgoinsville Middle and Church Hill Middle will compete in the TMSAA State Middle School Championships Saturday at Austin Peay State University’s Fortera Stadium. (See page B4 for schedule)
Church Hill’s softball team will participate in the TMSAA Softball State Championship, which is being played at Drakes Creek Park in Hendersonville, Tenn. The Lady Panthers were slated to play in the 5 p.m. semifinal Friday, with the second semifinal to follow. Winners of the semifinals will meet in the championship game, which will be played Saturday morning.
“If we win, we play at 11 o’clock Saturday morning,” Thomas said. “If you lose, you play at 10 o’clock in the consolation-third/fourth place game.”
This season, the Lady Panthers have won a lot. The CHMS varsity team is 29-2 – 40-2 including junior varsity games. The latest varsity victory was in the sectional championship game May 13, a 7-1 win over Gray which earned the Lady Panthers a berth in the state tournament.
While the team gets contributions from every player, Church Hill is led by its ace pitcher, eighth-grader Addyson Fisher, whom Thomas says throws six different pitches, including a fast ball that clocks between 57 and 61 miles per hour.
Against Gray, Fisher struck out nine over seven innings, scattering five hits and two walks. She was a force at the plate, too, going 3-for-3 with two home runs – one inside-the-park, one over the fence – a triple, and three RBIs.
“She steps up,” Thomas said. “When the pressure’s on, she seems to step up. Hitting the ball is really what’s been surprising here lately. She had three, inside-the-park home runs in the area championship game, and then the sectional championship, she hits the ball about 240 over the right field fence. She hit a big-girl shot.”
Addyson has been playing since she was a little girl.
“I started playing T-ball when I was two,” said Fisher, who has big dreams involving sports. “I want to play college softball at Tennessee and be a professional athlete.”
Jackie Strickler gets Fisher and her teammates first at Volunteer. In fact, Fisher receives pitch coaching from Volunteer assistant coach Mike Marshall, father of legendary Lady Falcons pitcher Morgan Marshall and Hawkins County’s resident softball pitching guru.
“He does it all on his own time,” Thomas said. “I don’t take any credit for it. He helps a lot of the girls in the area who pitch.”
First things first. High school and college softball is down the road. Before all that is the next stop, via chartered tour bus, the state championship tournament in Hendersonville.
“I’m feeling good,” Fisher said. “I think we’re all happy to be here, because it’s never happened before.”
Fisher said of the key to the team’s success, “We just work as a team and it usually turns out well,” adding that to continue that success this weekend will require them to “just have a positive attitude.”
“We feel pretty good,” Thomas said. “I know that everybody that’s left is going to have a good program. We’ve got to go ready to play. But I think we stack up pretty good. Everybody’s healthy, no injuries. We’ve just got to get on the bus tomorrow and get down there. Hopefully, everybody’s healthy by then, too. They’re excited.”