NEW TAZEWELL – The Cherokee Chiefs snapped a five-game losing streak with a come-from-behind, 7-5 victory over Claiborne County Monday.
The Chiefs trailed 5-4 in the top of the seventh inning when an error scored two runs for Cherokee.
Losers of their previous five games, Cherokee got things going early against Claiborne, when Chiefs catalyst, Parker Bailey, led the game off with a single, moved to second on an error and took third on a ground-out.
Cole Putnal then singled on a 2-2 count, scoring Bailey with the first run. After Putnal moved to second on a passed ball, Devan Carpenter drilled a line-drive single to right to advance Putnal to third.
The game remained tied until the fourth when Brady Leroy hit a solo home run for a 3-2 Cherokee lead.
Claiborne answered with two unearned runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a 4-3 lead as the Chiefs committed two errors.
The Bulldogs pushed the lead to 5-3 in the fifth when Jason Green singled and scored on an error. Newton relieved Carpenter and allowed a double and a walk. But he then induced Tyler Myatt to line into a double play to end the rally.
In the sixth, Newton doubled and Leroy walked. Newton then scored on a dropped third strike and Will Price grounded out, scoring Leroy.
Newton earned the win for Cherokee in relief. The righthander surrendered no runs on two hits over three innings, striking out one.
Myatt took the loss for Claiborne. The hurler surrendered three runs on two hits over one inning, striking out one and walking one.
Sunny Smith started the game for Claiborne. The pitcher surrendered four runs on seven hits over six innings, striking out eight and walking one.
Carpenter started the game for Cherokee. Carpenter surrendered five runs on four hits over four innings, striking out three and walking one
Cherokee scattered nine hits in the game. Newton went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Chiefs. Putnal drove in three runs and Bailey was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Myatt led Claiborne with two hits in three at bats.
Cherokee was scheduled to travel to Volunteer Thursday and host the Falcons on Friday (Results were not available at press time) before traveling to Grainger County on Monday.