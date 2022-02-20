CHURCH HILL – The homestanding Volunteer Lady Falcons outplayed Elizabethton for 31 minutes of the District 1-3A semifinal Saturday, but the Lady Cyclones took the final minute for a 55-52 victory and spot in the District 1-3A championship.
Elizabethton (20-6) will meet Sullivan East (25-8) at 7:30 p.m. Monday for the District 1-3A championship at Volunteer.
Prior to that, Volunteer (17-14) will play Unicoi (9-22) for District 1-3A’s three-seed at 6 p.m.
Saturday’s semifinal was a bruising battle with players hitting the floor all game long. Lady Falcons senior Audrey Evans was knocked down five times, twice with blows to the head and once with a calf injury.
“It was a tough game,” said Volunteer coach Tyrone “Mugs” Smith. “We had it all the way through. Basketball is a game of runs. They made their run at the end of the game.”
Veda Barton, who was sharp all night, scored 12 points in the first quarter, including two threes, as the Lady Falcons ran out to a 21-16 lead, a fast-paced start to what would become a rough-and-tumble contest.
The taller Lady Cyclones were tough to defend in the paint and keep off the boards, but the hardest Elizabethton player to stop was Lina Lyon, who slashed through the lane and the Lady Falcon defense all night, finishing with a game-high 25 points.
The game was tied at halftime, 28-28, but Elizabethton scored the first five points of the third quarter for a 33-38 lead.
Evans then led a 12-1 run to close the quarter, scoring 10 points, hitting a three, two layups and three free throws as Volunteer took a 40-34 lead into the fourth.
A pull-up jumper by Barton to start the fourth extended the Lady Falcons’ advantage to 42-34 with 7:43 left in the game, but the Lady Cylcones kept chipping away.
Renna Lane answered with a three-point play. Lyon scored on a drive. After a drive by Evans, Lyon scored again on a drive, cutting it to 44-41.
Elise McKinney nailed a three for the Lady Falcons to push it back to six, 47-41, with 4:44 to play, but Lyon went coast to coast out of a Volunteer timeout, then after consecutive defensive stops, Reilly Whitson and Marlee Mathena scored on drives to tie the game at 47-47 with 2:24 to play.
Evans answered with a drive, matched by another drive by Lyon to tie it at 49.
With 1:16 to go, Jacie Begley drove and converted a three-point play to put Volunteer ahead, 52-49.
Lyon came back again with yet another drive to close the gap to 52-51 with 1:02 to go.
The Lady Falcons twice had one-and-ones in the final 38 seconds, but both times missed the front end. The first time, Lane yanked a rebound away from two Lady Falcons and threw in a put-back for a 53-52 lead with 22 seconds left.
The second time, Katie Lee got free for a layup – her only basket of the game – and a 55-52 lead, which held up over the final 12 seconds.
“Elizabethton is a great team,” Smith said. “Coach Luke (Andrews) has done a great job with them. I’m very, very, very respectful of him. I’ve got a lot of respect for that program. My girls have been fighting all year long. I’m just proud of my girls. I can’t go home mad.”
Barton led Volunteer with 17. Evans added 15 and Begley 11. Naomi Strickland and Kendra Huff only scored three and two points, respectively, but ran the Volunteer offense against strong pressure defense by Elizabethton.
“Everybody played well, even the ones that didn’t even check in the game,” Smith said. “The bench was so loud, letting it go. I’m just so proud of my team. Audrey played hard, Veda played hard, Kendra played well, Jacie hit big shots. Naomi and Emmerson (Head) came in and played hard and they played well.”
Mathena added 13 for Elizabethton. Of Lyons’ 25 points, 23 came from the field, including just one three-pointer.
With the loss, Volunteer was assured a three- or four-seed – and road game – in the Region 1 tournament, which begins at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“That top four on the other side is tough with Grainger, Greeneville, Cocke County and even Cherokee. Cherokee is playing well right now,” Smith said. “That’s a tough side, so wherever we go we’ve got to go play hard and let the chips fall where they fall.”
Evans, who was helped off the court in the final minute against Elizabethton, was expected to be back in the lineup for the District 1-3A consolation Monday and region Saturday.
“She’s got a little strain in her calf,” Smith said. “She’ll be all right.”