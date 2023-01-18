KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Axmen announced last week that Mike Guinn will return as manager for the 2023 season. Guinn has more than 25 years of playing and coaching experience at the professional level, most recently as the manager of last year’s Axmen.
“I am anticipating another great season with the Kingsport Axmen,” said Guinn. “I cannot wait to help create a marvelous gameday experience for all of our players, fans, and the entire organization.”
A native of South Knoxville, Guinn has coached many different levels of baseball, including collegiate summer league, high school, top-tier summer development and showcase baseball.
Guinn has amassed 468 wins in 17 seasons as a high school head coach, formerly at Anderson County and currently at Pigeon Forge. His teams have won 14 district championships and five regional titles. His teams have reached the region tournament every year in each of his 17 seasons. Under Guinn’s leadership, teams have made seven state tournament appearances, including a Class AA state championship in 2013. Along the way, Guinn has aided more than 50 players to sign letters of intent to play baseball at the collegiate level.
“I love competition and the discipline it takes to learn to prepare to consistently compete at a high level,” said Guinn. “Baseball is a game that builds toughness and resilience through failure and improvement. Playing a small role in seeing young men grow athletically and personally is something I am very proud of.”
Guinn now resides in downtown Knoxville with his wife Kim. He has three sons: Aaron, Adam and Alex. Guinn teaches health science and rehab careers at Pigeon Forge High School.
The Axmen begin the 2023 home schedule at Hunter Wright Stadium on June 7 against the Elizabethton River Riders. For a complete schedule or to learn more about the Axmen, visit axmenbaseball.com or call 423-224-2626.
