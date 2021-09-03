BRISTOL — Area high school and middle school athletes competed at the annual Run for the Hills cross country meet last Saturday at South Holston Dam in Bristol.
Cherokee senior Henry Brooks was the top Hawkins County high school boys finisher, taking 23rd place in the high school boys’ ace.
Brooks completed the grueling 5,000-meter course in 19:12.5.
Neyla Brooks was the top Hawkins girl in the 5K high school girls race, completing the run in 26:15.6.
In the 2400-meter middle school races, Rogersville City School had the top area boys and girls finishers.
Holden Sattler won the middle school boys race in 9:15.3, good enough for 13th place among boys.
Elizabeth Coward was ninth among girls, completing the run in 10:40.0.
Here are the results of area runners in the 2021 Run for the Hills:
High School (5000 meters) Cherokee girls
26:15.60 Neyla Price 40th
27:48.80 Meredith Moses 58th
Cherokee boys
19:12.50 Henry Brooks 23rd
21:49.00 Connor Armstrong 66th
23:10.80 Jayden Ward 87th
23:43.10 Jesse Foster 97th
34:14.80 Ali Said Aglan 117th
37:22.20 Ben Goddard 119th
Middle School (2400 meters) Rogersville City School girls
10:40.0 Elizabeth Coward 9th
12:06.0 Evie Dellinger 61st
12:42.0 Brooke Nelson 76th
12:45.0 Miriam Elkammash 78th
Rogersville City School boys
9:15.30 Holden Sattler 13th
10:00.50 Noah Hawk 41st
10:42.60 Clay Houck 70th
11:15.00 Braydon Haun 101st
11:51.60 Isaac Bryan 125th
12:32.20 Kaleb Turner 156th
14:50.70 Will Phillips 223rd
Rogersville Middle School Girls
10:57.40 Julina Allen 19th
21:13.20 Elizamarie Dalton 189th
21:14.70 Lexi Barrett 190th
22:32.80 Natalee Ferrell 198th
Rogersville Middle School boys
14:55.80 Torin Simmons 226th
15:13.80 William Ely 229th
Surgoinsville Middle School boys
9:15.30 Kevin McCurry 12th
13:37.00 Garron Barnett 194th