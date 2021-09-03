Elizabeth Coward

Rogersville City School’s Elizabeth Coward, who qualified for the state cross country meet last year, had a strong showing in last weekend’s Run for the Hills 2400-meter run in Bristol.

 File photo

BRISTOL — Area high school and middle school athletes competed at the annual Run for the Hills cross country meet last Saturday at South Holston Dam in Bristol.

Cherokee senior Henry Brooks was the top Hawkins County high school boys finisher, taking 23rd place in the high school boys’ ace.

Brooks completed the grueling 5,000-meter course in 19:12.5.

Neyla Brooks was the top Hawkins girl in the 5K high school girls race, completing the run in 26:15.6.

In the 2400-meter middle school races, Rogersville City School had the top area boys and girls finishers.

Holden Sattler won the middle school boys race in 9:15.3, good enough for 13th place among boys.

Elizabeth Coward was ninth among girls, completing the run in 10:40.0.

Here are the results of area runners in the 2021 Run for the Hills:

High School (5000 meters) Cherokee girls

26:15.60 Neyla Price 40th

27:48.80 Meredith Moses 58th

Cherokee boys

19:12.50 Henry Brooks 23rd

21:49.00 Connor Armstrong 66th

23:10.80 Jayden Ward 87th

23:43.10 Jesse Foster 97th

34:14.80 Ali Said Aglan 117th

37:22.20 Ben Goddard 119th

Middle School (2400 meters) Rogersville City School girls

10:40.0 Elizabeth Coward 9th

12:06.0 Evie Dellinger 61st

12:42.0 Brooke Nelson 76th

12:45.0 Miriam Elkammash 78th

Rogersville City School boys

9:15.30 Holden Sattler 13th

10:00.50 Noah Hawk 41st

10:42.60 Clay Houck 70th

11:15.00 Braydon Haun 101st

11:51.60 Isaac Bryan 125th

12:32.20 Kaleb Turner 156th

14:50.70 Will Phillips 223rd

Rogersville Middle School Girls

10:57.40 Julina Allen 19th

21:13.20 Elizamarie Dalton 189th

21:14.70 Lexi Barrett 190th

22:32.80 Natalee Ferrell 198th

Rogersville Middle School boys

14:55.80 Torin Simmons 226th

15:13.80 William Ely 229th

Surgoinsville Middle School boys

9:15.30 Kevin McCurry 12th

13:37.00 Garron Barnett 194th

 