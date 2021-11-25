JONESBOROUGH – Playing the bigger, more physical West Ridge – a school with twice the enrollment – one wouldn’t expect positive results for Volunteer’s girls basketball team.
But Tyrone “Mugs” Smith’s young Lady Falcons scrapped buzzer to buzzer before finally falling to the Lady Wolves, 50-45, in a first-round game of the Hardee’s Classic Monday at David Crockett.
“Turnovers and missed layups,” Smith said. “You make those, we win that game. We played hard. West Ridge is a good team and they’re a big team. We didn’t do our job.
“We didn’t do the little things to win the game,” Smith said. “The little things is making layups and not turning the ball over.”
West Ridge’s Allie Jordan hit three three-pointers in a three-minute stretch to turn a 6-6 game into a 15-8 West Ridge lead with 1:26 left in the first quarter. But the Lady Falcons, as they would do all night, scrapped back.
Trailing 19-11 after one period, freshman Naomi Strickland hit a three to start the second quarter. A free throw by Ava Jackson and a layup by Kendra Huff and the Lady Falcons were back in it, trailing 19-17 with 5:19 left in the first half.
West Ridge built the lead back to five, but Jackson hit two free throws to send the Lady Falcons into halftime down just 25-22.
Volunteer kept scrapping after the break. Baskets by Jackson and Veda Barton brought Volunteer back to within three. After a layup by West’s Chloe Nelson pushed the lead back to five, Volunteer senior Audrey Evans, plagued by foul trouble in the first half, came to life, nailing a three to cut the lead to 31-29.
“One thing I said from jump was I wanna like be VCU with the havoc defense,” Smith said. “And we proved that. That makes up for the bad offense. But it will click. It’s early. I’ve got a young core, a young group. I’ve got three seniors and one of them is hurt and two of them are just getting back in the swing.
“Danielle Sizemore, one of our sharp-shooters, did not play tonight. She hurt her foot at Lakeway, so she’s out for a while. Elise McKinney just got back from cross country. Audrey (Evans) has been here all along, but she’s been injured, too. When we click the right way, we’re going to be okay,” Smith said.
A basket in the post by Barton tied the game at 31-31 with 3:34 to play in the third, but the Lady Falcons went cold and, combined with unforced turnovers, saw the Lady Wolves close the period on a 9-0 run to take a 40-31 lead into the fourth.
While the Lady Falcons made their share of mistakes, the rangy Lady Wolves caused some, as well.
“West Ridge is so long and lanky,” Smith lamented. “They’re like Syracuse. They play a zone like Syracuse, like Jim Boeheim. They play well. It was a good, back-and-forth game, but my girls played with a lot of heart tonight.”
That heart showed again in the fourth as the Lady Falcons clawed back. Barton started the quarter’s scoring with a jumper. After West’s Emma Niebruegge answered, Evans nailed another three to trim the lead to six, 42-36.
Evans and Barton hit some big shots to keep the Lady Falcons hanging around.
“They’ve been doing that their whole career,” Smith said. “Veda is only a sophomore. The little (mistakes) she makes, is just being an underclassman. It’s one thing to be out there turning the ball over. It’s another to make up for it when we get it back on offense.”
Fallon Taylor’s layup on the Lady Wolves’ ensuing possession put West Ridge up, 44-36.
Evans then drove into the lane and hit a floater to cut it back to six. After a Lady Falcon stop, Huff nailed a three from the left corner to pull the Lady Falcons to within 44-41 with 4:21 left to go.
A Niebruegge drive, followed by the Lady Wolves hitting four of six from the line pushed their lead back to nine, 50-41, with less than a minute to go.
Evans scored on a layup off a steal with 15 seconds left and Jackson scored on a layup with five seconds to go, but the Lady Falcons ran out of time.
“I’ve got a young group, man, but they don’t give up,” Smith said. “They’ve got a good fight in them. I’ll take these bumps in the road right now, so we can get rid of it in February.”
After going 2-2 in Hall of Fame shootouts, with wins over Johnson County and Cosby, and losses to Daniel Boone and Lakeway Christian, Volunteer fell to 2-3 with the loss to West Ridge.
“Our schedule is tough,” Smith said, not complaining. The schedule was by design. “We just played Lakeway Saturday. We played a real aggressive Boone and we just played West Ridge. For us to play a great non-conference schedule to get ready for our conference, I’m okay with it.
“I’m excited about this group. I can go home and go to sleep at night knowing it’s little things to fix. It’s not drastic. That’s a good team we just played. They’re going to do really good in that Big 5 Conference and we lost by five. We fix the little turnovers here and they and make a couple layups and we win that game,” said Smith, who detailed what he wanted his group to accomplish the rest of the tournament.
“Get our swagger back,” he said. “Get a win, get two wins. Get out of here 2-1 and get ready for some games in December. I’m glad I’m here. It’s a good field of teams. We’re just going to keep building off of it.”