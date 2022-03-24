CHURCH HILL – Jackie Strickler’s 2022 Volunteer Lady Falcons softball team ventures into a new conference this season with a good mix of strong upper classmen and talented youngsters.
“We’ve got 25 out. That’s a pretty good class,” Strickler said. “Our thing is, we have one senior and two juniors starting right now. The rest would be made up of freshmen and sophomores.
“I feel that we can compete. We were blessed with a good freshman class from Church Hill, which had a very successful season,” Strickler said.
The Lady Panthers advanced to the TMSAA Class A State Softball Tournament last year, ultimately placing third.
“Now they’re at the point where they have to jump up and play these 17- and 18-year-olds,” Strickler said. “That’s a big difference, especially a lot of the 18-year-olds.
“But I like their effort. They work hard. They’re going to get better because of that. It’s the work habits. That’s what we want to keep pushing: to have good work habits. We expect them to go out every day and give it everything they have. And we’ll go from there. That’s all you can ask out of a student-athlete: to give it everything they’ve got. The rest of it will kind of take care of itself,” Strickler said.
Leading the way is senior Audrey Evans and juniors Kendra Huff and Emily Wyatt.
“Audrey has been a mainstay,” Strickler said. “Audrey can play anywhere you put her. I mean it doesn’t matter if we told her to climb that flag pole, that’s where she’s going to play that day, that’s what she’d do.”
Evans about did that last year. The centerfielder – who is expected to sign with a college – catches fly balls on the run, in a slide, or up against or over the fence.
“She’s really the picture of Volunteer softball,” Strickler said. “I go back and I look all the years – and it’s been over 20 years now – if we had a poster to go up what Volunteer softball represents, it would be her.
“Not only is she strong in the class room, but she leads by example. She lays it on the line. She’s one I have to kind of tell to tone it down in practice because she’s going 120 percent. She’s a hard, hard worker,” Strickler said.
“I think she’s got a chance to be really, really good. It’s going to be up to her. She could go play about anywhere. She’s just that good a ball player,” Strickler said.
Huff anchors the team at the shortstop position. She also hits third in the lineup.
“She’s a shortstop and can also play the outfield real well, too,” Strickler said. “I could move her out there and move Audrey to shortstop. That’s the way those two are made: they’re interchangeable, which is a good thing.”
Wyatt, who suffered a knee injury during basketball season, has recovered enough to be back in the pitching circle for the Lady Falcons.
“Emily had surgery back in December on her leg. She’s been coming along, throwing the ball pretty good,” Strickler said. “When she’s not pitching, she’ll probably be in the lineup with her stick. She swings the bat well. We’re also working her at first base, too.
“Right now, the choices are very slim. I don’t want to put her in the outfield in harm’s way with her legs. Let them heal completely. She’s been playing some at first base and pitching. She’s coming around. She’s ahead of where I thought she’d be because of the injury. That’s a good thing,” Strickler said.
Also pitching for the Lady Falcons is Addyson Fisher, one of those talented freshmen from Church Hill Middle School.
“A little lefty from Church Hill,” Strickler said of the Lady Panthers ace who led the Church Hill team to the state tournament. “She’s working hard. She’s getting better. She’ll be on the mound quite often, too. I expect good things out of our pitching staff.”
A Surgoinsville senior will help in the pitching circle.
“Kadence Bryant, a senior, she’ll throw some,” Strickler said. “She’s gotten better from last year. She’s gotten stronger. She’s throwing the ball a little bit harder.
“Probably the biggest gain as far as speed from one year to the other is Katelynn Trent. Her speed has come up. She’s going to help out, not only on the varsity but throw a lot of JV. I expect good things. She’s working hard,” Strickler said.
Sophomore Kaitlyn Pierson “is going to be out,” Strickler said. “She had ACL surgery.”
To go along with the strong rotation is a healthy batting lineup, starting with Evans.
“Audrey will probably be our leadoff hitter,” Strickler said. “She can do so much in there when she’s hitting. Hitting number two will be Zetta Smith, a freshman. She’s playing right field. She’s getting better. She’s understanding the game. She went from probably being our number-five outfielder to number-two. I think she’s going to do a good job.”
Smith was in the middle of a lot of those Church Hill rallies last season.
“At number-three, we’ll go with Kendra Huff,” Strickler said of his reliable slugging shortstop.
Jenna Thomas, a freshman, and another of those talented Church Hill players, will probably back up both Huff and Evans. “She’s doing real well,” Strickler said.
“Batting fifth will probably be Bryleigh Salyer. She’s a freshman playing third base. It’s been a long time that I’ve been that excited over a kid at third base,” Strickler said of yet another newcomer from Church Hill Middle.
“She flat-out gets after it. She’s another one I have to kind of tell her to tone it down in practice. She’s diving and everything. But that’s what makes a third baseman. She has no fear,” Strickler said. “The other day I was coming out of the office and there’ Sydney Chambers. Sydney was the same way – she had no fear.”
Chelsea Sanders will catch.
“Chelsea Sanders does a real good job behind the plate,” Strickler said. “She’s going to be hitting in the four or five or six slot. We’ve got a trio of pretty good little catchers. I’ve never had this many catchers.
“Bryleigh Salyer will catch some. Courtney Bellamy, a young lady from Surgoinsville, will help us back there, too. She’ll play some in the outfield and some in the infield and she can catch. Abby Fisher is another one who can catch if we need that.”
A sophomore slugger will handle most of the chores at first.
“We have Veda (Barton) at first,” Strickler said. “Veda is just Miss Consistency. It doesn’t matter how hard a person throws or how slow. She’s the same. She’s going to get you that one or two hits. She has great footwork for first base. She’s consistent there. She’s a leader.
“A lot of people don’t realize this, but to be just a sophomore, Veda’s a leader in her own way. It shows in everything she does. She’s just a leader,” Strickler said.
“At second base is Abby Fisher. Last year, we were playing at the Eastman tournament. She had been doing pretty good in a back-up role. I told her, ‘I’m going to give you a shot, kid.’ Scared to death. I didn’t take her off the field the rest of the year. I couldn’t get her off. She did everything.
“That’s the way she is right now. She’s swinging the bat well. She’s a line-drive hitter. She’s going to make your plays defensively. She’s hard-nosed. But she’s not been off the field since then. When she got her shot, she took it and I mean, she ran with it,” Strickler said.
“We’re looking for that consistency all the way through the lineup. Kadence Bryant can play some in the infield and so can Katelynn. She’ll play some at shortstop and middle infield. Addyson, when she’s not pitching, she can play some first base,” Strickler said.
“In left field, you’ve got Haley Russell, who’s a sophomore. She plays within herself. She hits it. We’ve just got to keep her calm. Alexis Dixon has been playing some in left, too. I expect her to help out in the outfield and the infield,” Strickler said.
“We’ve got Reagan Skelton, who’s a senior. Reagan has really improved this year. She’ll be backing up some of the outfielders, too. She and Kira Jones. Both of them are seniors. They’ll be helping out in the outfield,” the coach said.
“Scarlett McClaran is just learning how to hit the ball right now. The sky’s the limit as far as her hitting ability. She’s working hard at it. She’s just a freshman,” Strickler said.
Lexi Hilton and Terrilynn Calhoun are youngsters battling for playing time, as well.
“We’ve got several kids that are in there. We’ve just got to keep getting better. That’s what I keep telling them every day. I think we’ll be all right,” Strickler said.
“Our thing is, we’ve just got to go out and play our game. We do that, then that’s all we can ask. We go out and try to put pressure on people. I think by the middle of the season, we’ll start coming around. Right now, my lineup might change two or three times in the next week. Who knows?
“It just takes time for freshmen to adjust. I think Addyson will adjust pretty quickly. The hitting and stuff will come for all of them,” Strickler said.
“I’ve got some good assistants and that helps. Mike Marshall, this is his third year helping me. We’ve known each other for 18 years? It’s been a long time. But he does a good job with them,” Strickler said.
“Shannon Mowell is also helping me. Those two really do a good job. I’m really fortunate to have them. We’ve got Mason Skein, who used to play for me. She’s helping, too,” Strickler said.
“I’m very blessed to have them. And these kids work hard. When our pitchers are on and hitting their spots, we’ll be successful. We’ve got to execute. We’ve got to bunt and play the small ball,” said Strickler, who broke down Volunteer’s new conference opponents now that the TSSAA’s realignment has gone into effect for softball.
“Tennessee High has got everybody back,” he said. “They placed runner-up in our conference last year. Elizabethton is always good. They’ve got the Pritchard kid, who is a good pitcher. They always play fundamentally sound softball, so they’ll be right in the mix, too.”
During her junior season last year, Madisun Pritchard had a record of 27-5 with 255 strikeouts on the year and a 1.98 ERA.
“I know Unicoi is just Unicoi. They’re going to play. They’re going to hit it, they’re going to pitch it. Sullivan East has always hit the ball well,” Strickler said.
“It’s still as tough as tough can be. We’re playing Daniel Boone. We still kept them. That’s the only team from the Big 7 we kept on the schedule. We’re tickled that Jeremy (Jenkins) has given us this opportunity to play them,” said Strickler.
“Scheduling was a nightmare this year. We’re still playing in the Eastman and we’ll play in the Tiny Day. We are playing Washburn. They’ve got a real good pitcher who can throw it. I think that will help us.
You only get better by facing good competition,” Strickler said.
“And we still have Hampton, who I tell everybody, that team, we’ve always played them. I have a lot of respect for those kids up there. No matter what, they’re going to lay it on the line. They played us for years and years. Since I’ve been coaching, I’ve played them at least once a year,” said Strickler.
“I’m excited. I think we have the makings of a pretty good little ball club. We have to get better as we go. We have to execute. We’ve got to enjoy each other’s success. We’re going to do some crazy things early – young kids will do that. But we’ve got a mix of seniors and juniors that will pick them up,” he said.
Strickler credited some of his non-regular players for providing intangibles that can’t be taught.
“A lot of times, I look at Kira and Reagan, and they are such leaders. You don’t have to be a starter. You don’t have to be a world-beater to be a leader. They understand this program and they’re proud of it. They’re proud to be a part and I hope that it continues on,” said Strickler, who’s closing in on 500 career victories.
“I’ve been at this a long time now. It’s 21 or 22 years now. I go back and say I wish I had $10 for each game that I coached,” he joked.
“I’ve enjoyed every moment of coaching. It’s just a real good place to coach. Jeremy (Bailey) our athletic director has done a good job. He’s real helpful. Everybody says, ‘You’ve got a lot of wins.’ Yeah, but I’ve not thrown a ball. I’ve not hit a ball. I’ve just kind of been over there and they do the job.
“I’ve been fortunate all these years. When you’re getting close to 500 wins and you sit back and start thinking about it, that’s a lot of games played. That’s a lot of wins. You look back and you say, man alive, I’ve had good players. It’s not the coaching. It’s the players. Hey, we just give them the opportunity,” Strickler said.