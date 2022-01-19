ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee High School will host the 2022 Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association Area 3A boys and girls basketball tournaments, beginning Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
The No. 2 and 7 seeded boys team will tip it off, followed by the No. 3 and 6 seeded girls at 10:30 a.m. The No. 3 and 6 seeded boys teams follow at around noon.
The 4 and 5 seeds close the day’s action with the girls playing at approximately 1:30 and the boys following at around 3 p.m. Times are approximate, dependent on the lengths of previous games of the day.
The tournament resumes Monday with the semifinals; the girls play at 4 and 6:30 pm, with the boys set to play after those respective games at 5:15 and 7:45 p.m.
The tournament concludes Wednesday with the girls and boys consolation games at 4 and 5:15 p.m., followed by the girls championship game at 6:30 p.m. and the boys championship game at 7:45 p.m.
Seeds had not been determined by press time. The boys top seed will receive a bye into the Monday semifinals.