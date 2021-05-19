SNEEDVILLE – Hancock County High School’s Cassie Seal has signed with Tusculum University to play on their Junior Varsity basketball team for the upcoming 2021-2022 basketball season.
Seal has been a four-year member and a three-year starter for Coach Nolan Campbell’s Hancock County Lady Indians basketball program.
Seal was named to the District 2-A All-Conference Team in both the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 basketball seasons.
Seal was also named to the District 2-A All-Tournament Team in both the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 basketball seasons.