BULLS GAP – The Bulls Gap Bulldogs won a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Rogersville City School Warriors on Thursday afternoon. It took eight innings to decide the game. Noah Seals was the starting pitcher for the Bull Dogs and Grant Morelock started on the mound for the Warriors. The Warriors got a first inning score when Aden Phipps singled to drive in Jeffers. The score stayed 1-0 until the fourth inning, when the Warriors added another run when a Morelock bunt-single drove in Jayden Weston. The Bull Dogs the tied the game when a Leland Blair single drove in Caleb Owen and Keegan Smith.
At the start of the fifth inning both teams switched pitchers; Jake Elliott for the Bull Dogs and Jeffers for the Warriors. The Bull Dogs went ahead when Elliott singled to score Grayson Hughes. In the sixth inning both teams went three up and three down. In the seventh Jeffers hit a solo homerun to tie the score at 3-3.
In the extra inning, the Warriors went three up and three down. For the Bull Dogs, Mason Jones walked, then stole second. Seals struck out and Smith grounded out at first. Blair again stepped up and singled, driving in Jones to end the game, earning the Bull Dogs a 4-3 win.