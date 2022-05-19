CHURCH HILL – Volunteer cheerleader Kaylee Vaughan has signed a letter of intent to cheer for Carson-Newman University.
“Kaylee is an excellent student, an excellent leader and an excellent friend to this student body,” Volunteer Athletic Director Jeremy Bailey said during a signing ceremony in Volunteer’s gym Wednesday.
“She’s been a member of the FCA, the Key Club for three years, she has served as student body president this year and Key Club treasurer. She was in the women’s choir for four years and she cheered for two years. She’s also been a competitive gymnast since the age of 9,” Bailey said.
“Kaylee is going to Carson-Newman University and major in elementary education. From my time here, I’ve always noticed Kaylee has a smile, even when she was in a brace halfway through her cheer season. I never saw her down. She faced that adversity and continued to go, continued to support her teammates and continued to support her classmates,” said Bailey.
“She was at the forefront of the prom, student activity days, senior dinner and senior movie,” Bailey said. “She was a part of all that even though she had a pretty significant injury.”
“She came to us as a junior,” said Amy Blizzard, cheer coach. “She had never cheered before. But we were grateful to have her. She worked very hard and became one of our biggest leaders in the cheerleading squad.
“We know her senior season didn’t end how she wanted it to, but she has persevered and is working hard, and we know she’ll get back to being the fabulous Kaylee that we know she can be,” Blizzard said.
Danny Taylor of East Tennessee Cheer & Gymnastics coached Vaughan for several years.
“It’s not how many times you fall, it’s how many times you get back up,” said Taylor. “This kid I watched grow up with her parents’ support in the gym. The things we can achieve if we just put our goals and our mindset to achieve something.
“I remember her saying, ‘I’d like to do gymnastics,’ and she asked her mom and dad, ‘How am I going to be able to do gymnastics?’” Taylor recalled. “They said, ‘Keep your grades up.’ She brought her grades to A+ and I don’t think I ever had to move her down in a locker. It was the A’s. She never made a B. That’s why she’s sitting here today. Academics first, I told her.
“This kid came in and worked out Monday through Friday, three and a half hours a day. They lived an hour from the gym. That means mom and dad had to bring her, back and forth. In 2008, when gas prices went like they are, it didn’t stop them,” Taylor.
Vaughan was all smiles at her signing, looking forward to the next stage of her life.
“I’m excited,” she said. “I liked cheering here and I thought college would be a lot of fun, so I really wanted to keep cheering there.
“Carson-Newman has cheer tryouts in April. They take 13 girls. I went and tried out for three days, and I found out the last day I made the team. I was super-excited, happy about it. I’m really excited to start the next chapter with them,” Vaughan said.
“I go back at the end of July. There’s a college cheer camp that we’ll go to that a bunch of other colleges will go to. It’s kind of like a competition. It’s a competitive cheer team, so we’ll go and compete in January. I’ve never been part of a competitive cheer team, so I’m excited for that part,” said Vaughan, who explained the appeal of cheerleading.
“I like having the involvement with the fans and the student section and everything. It’s really fun and I think stunting is cool,” said Vaughan, who said she prefers cheering for football. “I like to watch basketball better, but I like to cheer more in football season. It’s more exciting and the atmosphere is cooler.”
Those Friday nights will be part of her fond memories of Volunteer for a long time.
“I think I’ll remember a lot of the memories I made, a lot of good friendships and opportunities that I have. I’m really thankful for those,” Vaughan said.
Looking ahead, the smiles will continue in college and beyond, for which the next four years will prepare her.
“I think I want to teach fourth grade elementary school because the kids are old enough to kind of talk and a little bit more mature, but still get to have a lot of fun with them,” Vaughan said.
Hopefully for Vaughan, her experience will be similar to that of her longtime coach.
“I thank God to have Kaylee in my life and her family in my life,” Taylor said. “They taught me things to help me get to where I am today. The coaches here learn from every kid who comes through the gym. I hope and pray I have a lot more Kaylee Vaughans.”