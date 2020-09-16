ROGERSVILLE – As the Inter-Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament (Thursday) and District Tournament approach (Monday), Cherokee’s golf team enters each coming off a good season of learning and building.
“There are a lot of kids out,” said assistant golf coach Trey Fields. “We’ve had 13 boys and four girls. They’ve worked hard. With coronavirus, we’re not able to have big matches like we used to be able to have.
“They’ve been a great group. They’re as funny as can be, but they work hard,” Fields said.
Tanner McPeek and Ryan Smith have been the leaders on the boys team.
“Tanner McPeek has been the low man several times,” Fields said. “Ryan Smith has had some really good matches.”
Last week, the Chiefs’ boys team beat Morristown West, 140 to 148, at McDonald Hills.
Cherokee was led by Smith’s 36 and McPeek’s 37.
Earlier, Cocke County beat the Chiefs and Grainger County. The Chiefs had a balanced attack, led by McPeek’s 39. Brayden Lawson shot a 41, while Tyler Lawson and Smith each shot 42.
“We’ve had a new addition, Sage Stroger,” Fields said. “He’s moved in and had a huge impact. He shot a 43 the other day. He’s had some really good rounds.”
Stroger shot a 39 in the Chiefs’ loss to Jefferson County. Brayden Lawson led Cherokee with a 37, while Tyler Lawson shot 40.
“Ty Edwards has done a good job this year. It’s his first year. Tyler Lawson and Brayden Lawson are returning from last year and have contributed. Colten McLain is a new one. He’s a freshman. He started playing and has done a good job,” Fields said.
“Weston Kirkpatrick has also returned and has had some good outings,” said Fields, who pointed out some notable scores this season by the Chiefs: Issac Chandler 39, Weston Kirkpatrick 40, Colten McLain 39, Aiden Adam 42, and Blake Atkins 47.
“Girls-wise, Natalie Mueller has come back out,” Fields said. “Alexis Larmer and Morgan Lawson have done a good job. They’ve won matches.”
The Cherokee girls beat Morristown West twice. In one match, Mueller led with a 46 while Alexis Larmer shot a 57.
In the other victory over West, Mueller had a 48 while Larmer and Lawson shots 54’s. Josie Rasmussen had a 60 that day.
In a loss to Jefferson County, Mueller totaled 51 while Lawson shot 53.
“As we end the regular season, we are very proud of these young men and women,” Fields said. “We have seen some major improvements. As we get ready for the conference tournament, we are excited to see these young men and women continue to develop and get better.
“They have worked very hard and have put a lot of time and effort into it. Cherokee would love to thank all the parents, sponsors, and especially athletes,” Fields said.