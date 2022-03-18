ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee opened its track season Tuesday with a five-team home meet.
Cherokee’s girls placed second with 78 points, behind first-place Morristown West (146) and ahead of third-place Morristown East (76).
Highlighting the Lady Chiefs’ day were Olivia Spence, who won the girls 200 meters, and Lilly Henley, who won the 300-meter hurdles. Anna Houck and Emma Houck were both second and third, respectively in the 300-meter hurdles and the 100-meter hurdles.
Neyla Price was second in the 1600 and fourth in the 800 meter runs. Kailey Gilliam was second in the triple jump and Amelia Metz was second in the discus.
Cherokee’s boys finished third with 84 points, behind first-place Morristown West (153) and second-place Morristown East (91).
Highlighting Cherokee’s boys day was Joey Henley, who won the boys triple jump in his first-ever attempt (38-3.25) and was second in high jump (6-0).
Aaron Coffey and Justin Mendoza were 1-2 in the discus (128-10 and 123-2, respectively). Medoza was also second in shot put (40-0). Dalton Pearson was fourth in both events.
Trey Smith took first in the 110-meter hurdles and was second in the 300-meter hurdles. Ashton Vanhuis was second in long jump. Henry Brooks was third in the 1600.