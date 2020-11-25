MORRISTOWN – Junior point guard Carter Metz scored in 25 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, and Cherokee started strong and finished strong, leading to a season-opening win, 49-43, over Morristown West last Thursday night at Michael R. Reed Gymnasium.
The Chiefs jumped out to a 5-0 lead and led most of the game. Senior Jacob Kenner hit the first basket of the season and Metz followed with a three-pointer the next possession.
West’s Ryan Shafer hit a free throw to break the ice for the Trojans, but Metz answered, driving for a layup and 7-1 lead.
Joey Hancock finally hit West’s only basket in the quarter at the 5:28 mark to pull within 7-3, but Cherokee senior Luke Lackey scored a basket and Metz nailed another three to give the Chiefs a 12-3 lead.
Senior Jason Sattler, who scored 11 points for Cherokee, scored the final four points of the opening quarter to give the Chiefs an 18-7 lead heading into the second.
The Trojans rallied in the second quarter. Aquilo Romero and Eli Steisslinger hit three-pointers and Elijah Davis converted a three-point play as West closed to within 20-16 two minutes into the second quarter.
Cherokee scored the next five points to extend the lead to 25-16. Hancock and Ji Batts scored for the Trojans to cut the Chief’s lead to 27-22 at the half.
Cherokee struggled in the third period, being outscored by the Trojans, 12-6, in the frame as West took the lead.
Hancock coverted two baskets and Batts nailed a three. West’s Luke Yandell added two free throws to close the deficit to one, then teammate Brady Cornett scored with 44 seconds left in the third quarter to give the Trojans a 34-33 lead heading into the fourth.
The Chiefs shook off the sluggish quarter and Metz hit his fourth three-pointer of the game 30 seconds into the final quarter for a 36-34 lead. The Chiefs then held the Trojans without a basket for nearly five minutes in pulling away for the victory.
Trenton Kennedy hit a free throw to push the Chiefs’ lead to 37-34. Yandell answered with one for the Trojans to make it 37-35.
But Sattler scored a basket and Metz added two more to give Cherokee breathing room, 43-35.
A cold stretch by the Chiefs allowed the Trojans to creep back into it, and Hancock’s two free throws with 1:26 left shaved the lead to 45-43, but the Chiefs sank four free throws down the stretch to clinch the season-opening win.
West, 69-66 winners in their opener two nights earlier at Northview Academy, fell to 1-1.
Besides Metz’s 25, Cherokee got 11 from Sattler. The Trojans controlled the boards, 53-38. Metz led Cherokee with seven rebounds.
Hancock led the Trojans with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Shafer had seven, all in the first half. Davis added six points and 11 rebounds for West.
The Trojans shot 13 of 47 from the field including 3 of 13 from long range. They managed to hit only 14 of 31 charity tosses.
Cherokee hit 45.2 (19 of 42) on field goals, making half of their eight three-point attempts. The Chiefs also struggled at the line, making just 7 of 23.
The Chiefs are scheduled to travel to Sullivan South Monday, then open their Big 7 schedule at home Tuesday against Science Hill. There are two junior varsity and two varsity games scheduled each day.