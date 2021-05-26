MURFREESBORO – Volunteer’s Ashley Salyers and Heath Miller and Cherokee’s Amelia Metz compete in the TSSAA Track and Field Championships Thursday at Rockvale High School, just south of Murfreesboro.
The Hawkins County trio qualified for the state track meet with outstanding performances in the TSSAA Division 1 Large Section 1 track and field championships held May 15 at Science Hill.
The state meet is the third for Salyers, who qualified and medaled her freshman and sophomore seasons. She likely would have qualified last year if not for COVID – but returns her senior season in the same event, the girls triple jump.
Salyers qualified, despite competing while still recovering from a strained hamstring suffered in an April 10 track meet in Bristol.
Ashley’s sister, Morgan, was a three-time state qualifier in the same event before earning a scholarship to Lincoln Memorial University.
“She’s qualified the last three times that she’s had an opportunity to go, with the exception of the pandemic year,” Volunteer track coach Jim Ailshie said of Ashley. “So, really the Salyers family, with Morgan and Ashley, they’ve had somebody down there in what will be the sixth state track meet in a row, which is really unbelievable.”
Salyers earned the spot with her third and final jump of her flight in the sectional, measuring 34-07.5, two and a half inches more than the fifth-place finisher, Aniecia Goss of Maryville.
Salyers will be gunning for her third, straight time on the state medal stand.
It is the first state high school track meet for Miller and Metz, although Metz was a back-to-back TMSAA state champion in the discus as a seventh- and eighth-grader in 2018-19.
Metz was denied a chance to compete as a freshman last year, since the COVID-19 shutdown cancelled all scholastic spring sports in 2020. Metz didn’t miss the chance her sophomore season, peaking at just the right moment – the sectionals.
“Amelia Metz finished with the best day in her career so far, throwing over 111 feet, finishing third and making it to the state championship for the first time, since last year was cut out,” said Cherokee track coach Chad Laster.
After qualifying for the championship flight with throws of 109-08, 107-02 and 107-06 in her flight, Metz threw 104-00, 105-03 then 111-08 in the championship flight to take third place.
“We’re very happy for her to see her in Murfreesboro,” Laster said. “I look forward to seeing if she can have another PR day. I think she can and will.”
Miller, a standout wide receiver on the Falcons football team and regular in the guard rotation for the Volunteer basketball team, is a newcomer to the triple jump – and track and field, for that matter.
That, and being injured in the long jump earlier that day of the sectional didn’t keep Miller from qualifying in the triple jump. Miller placed third with a best jump of 43-1.
“Heath Miller was in the long jump and sprained his ankle as he landed into the pit,” Ailshie said. “He went ahead and taped it and said it felt pretty good. In fact, he said he may tape them every time.
“Heath had a personal best, 43 feet, one inch and continues to get better in that event,” Ailshie said. “It’s great that he was able to qualify for a chance to go down to the state meet in Murfreesboro.”