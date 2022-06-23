Abigail Mix, girls 10 & under 100 yd IM
Savannah Bailey, girls 10& under 100 yd IM
Caleb Mix, boys 12 & under 100 yd IM
Jessabella Allen, girls 12 & under 100 yd IM
Daniel Mix boys 14 & under 100 yd IM
Julina Allen, girls 14 & under 100 yd MI
Ian Neill. Boys 100 yd IM
Ben Goddard, boys 100 yd IM
Emmett Harris, Boys 8 & under 25 yd breastroke
Annalise Spirko, girls 8 & under 25 yd freestyle
Zella Eldridge, girls 25 yd freestyle
Jed Good, boys 10 & under 25 yd freestyle
Lilly Miller, girls 10 & under 25yd freestyle
Laney Bradley, girls 10 & under 25yd freestyle
Emma Stipes, girls 12 & under 50 yd freestyle
Evan Laster, boys 12 & under 50 yd freestyle
Sophia Galvez, girls 12 & under 50 yd freestyle
Jessee Addison, girls 14 & under 50 yd freestyle
ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville Flying Fish hosted their first home swim meet of the season Tuesday, splitting with the Barracuda Swim Club.
Barracuda Swim Club’s girls got the better of Rogersville, 303-195. The Flying Fish won the boys meet, however, 273-236.
Here are some photos of the action taken by Randy Ball.
