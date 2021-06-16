CHURCH HILL – Volunteer’s best boys soccer season ever was reflected in post-season accolades, which saw three Falcons named first-team All-District 1-2A and three more named second-team.
The first team was headed by junior Dawson Dykes, who led Northeast Tennessee in goals scored, followed by teammates Ethan Lukens and goal-keeper Zach Taylor.
Earning second-team honors were three seniors: Corbin Short, Ian Yonts and Alex Hutson.
The Falcons fashioned a 6-8-3 record in 2021.
“That is the most wins ever in a season for the boys,” said Volunteer soccer coach Jeff Lukens. “We earned our first home playoff game. We lost that game in the shootout after being tied 2-2 through regulation and overtime periods.”
Dykes’ prolific scoring helped the Falcons reach those heights.
“He’s a great soccer player and even better person,” Lukens said. “I love this kid and how he approaches every game. He led all of Northeast Tennessee with 27 goals.
“He is the all-time leading goal scorer in boys program history in only two years . He scored 15 goals in 2019 and lost his 2020 season due to Covid-19,” said Lukens, who gets to coach the junior one more season.
Lukens will get to coach his son, Ethan, two more years.
“Ethan did a great job this season playing right midfielder,” his father/coach said. “He’s an unselfish player that gets back and helps on defense and distributes the ball like no other. He was third on the team in scoring with five goals and first in assists with eight. His eight assists had him tied for third in Northeast Tennessee.”
Taylor, a senior, was initially a reluctant goalie.
“Zach did not want to play goalie this season, but due to him being the only viable option he played goalie and had a great team-first mentality about it,” the coach said.
“Zach was in the goal for three shutouts, two against rival Cherokee. Also in his limited time in the field, he managed to score three goals,” Lukens said.
Volunteer’s second-teamers are all seniors.
“Corbin Short was a first-year player and a great kid and athlete,” Lukens said, adding Short has “speed for days. I wish I had him for four years. He would have been something else.”
Short finished second on the team in scoring with eight goals.
Lukens described Yonts as a “hard-nosed defender with a great attitude, the kind of kid you love to coach. Yes sir and yes coach is what his response always is, just a great young man.”
Also a member of the swim team, Yonts scored his first goal on a penalty kick at Cherokee this season.
Hutson was another coach’s dream.
“He’s a plug-and-play kid with a great attitude,” Lukens said. “He played at all three levels this season from defense to offense, and everywhere in-between. He always gave maximum effort and had a terrific attitude.”
The four seniors recognized were part of 10 Volunteer loses from its opening-day roster.
“I’m gonna miss these seniors and I wish them nothing but the best,” Lukens said.
Fortunately for the Falcons, Lukens said there are reinforcements on the way to mix in with Dykes and Lukens et al.
“I’m looking forward to the talent that is coming to me from the middle school,” the coach said. “There are a lot of kids that I have coached in rec soccer. I can’t wait to see them in blue and orange.”