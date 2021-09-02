ROGERSVILLE – Sullivan Heights built a 30-0 halftime lead and coasted to a 36-6 win over Rogersville Middle School Thursday at RMS.
“Turnovers killed us in the first half,” RMS coach Matt Seals said. “Sullivan Heights capitalized on them. At halftime, we made adjustments and turned it around a little in the second half.
The Warriors’ Tyler Wolfe scored on a 55-yard touchdown as time expired for Rogersville.
“Bryson Calhoun was a force on the defensive line,” Seals said. “Garrett Lawson ran the ball hard, carrying players for more yardage.”