2022 Cherokee Chiefs

Members of the 2022 Cherokee Chiefs include: (first row) Shianna Simpson, Lacy Collier, Briana Pearson and Bre Ward; (second row) Sawyer Fields, 1-Landon Jeffers, 2-Joe Henley, 3-Haidyn Lawson, 4-Hunter Larmer, 8-Gabe Catron, 9-Elisha Tipton, 10-Caden Bugalla, 11-Lofton Hayes, 12-Damion Lewis, 13-Cole Davis, 14-Nick Matroni, 15-Rowe Fletcher, 16-Kolden Singleton, 17-Brody Scalf, 19-George Horlander and Chloe Eidson; (third row) Bella Catron, 21-Noah Parvin, 23-Aidan Wood, 24-Mason Emery, 26-Kalija Sexton, 27-Drew Gibson, 30-Jaydan Gonzalez, 32-Tyler Wolfe, 33-Matt Carpenter, 34-Aiden Snell, 37-Dakota Helton, 39-Logan McPeek, 40-Thomas Prater, 41-Noah Redding, 42-Kayden Bandy, 43-Hayden Hook and Shay Hager; (fourth row) Abby Johnson, 44-Garrett Lawson, 45-Ethan White, 47-Allen Whaley, 50-Andres Moncier, 51-Nolan Stewart, 53-Eli Anderson, 54-Eli Manis, 55-Nathan Collins, 56-Cooper Bledsoe, 57-Ben Harris, 58-Mason Zimmerman, 59-Collin Fugate, 60-Andreus Munoz, 61-Pierson Davidson, 66-Jon Good, 70-Chase Helton and Kynzie Turnmire; (fifth row) Aubrey Fleenor, 71-Markus Baugh, 72-Chance Lewis, 74-Bryson Calhoun, 80-Donovan Dameron, 81-Zach Hall, 82-Noah Garrett, 83-Kaitlin Johnson, 85-Michael Graham, 86-Jacob Greene, 87-Samuel Augusta, 92-Nathaniel Littleton and Ally Fairchild; (back row) Jacob Watson, Drew Patterson, Eric Vaughn, Head Coach Josh Hensley, Doug Wood, Nick Sumpter and Mylan Brewer. (Not pictured: Tyler Hensley)

2022 Cherokee Chiefs

 Photo by Bobby Vaughn

 