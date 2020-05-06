CHURCH HILL – One of the unfortunate results from this spring’s coronavirus shutdown was the loss of Alli Chandler’s senior season.
The Volunteer softball ace had battled injuries throughout her first three seasons and was poised to be unleashed on Big 7 batters in 2020.
“For Alli, this is the first year she has been, what I would say, healthy. In years past, she had a broken foot in about her second game her freshman year. And she always had knee problems, but they finally figured it out last season, her junior year,” Lady Falcons softball coach Jackie Strickler said.
Her prowess on the softball field is not limited to the pitcher’s circle.
“When she’s not pitching, you’ll see her in the infield or the outfield,” Strickler said. “She’s very versatile. She’s one of the best two or three hitters I’ve ever coached, and we’ve had some good ones up here.
“She’s right there with the elite. Her swing is smooth, she’s smart and she’ll do whatever it takes to win. She’s just got that type of attitude,” Strickler said.
Chandler, who signed earlier this spring to continue her softball career at Walters State, left her mark on the Volunteer program despite the truncated senior season.
“She’s a four-year starter that has been selected All Conference three times,” Strickler said. “She has played every position on the field except catcher.
“(She’s) one of the best hitters I’ve coached. She has great work habits and a desire to be the best player that she can be,” Strickler said.
The shutdown also claimed the senior seasons of three other regulars on the softball team, including Chandler’s battery mate, Myrtle Lawson, also a college-bound student-athlete.
“She is one of the best defensive catchers that I’ve coached,” Strickler said. “She has great work habits.
The Montreat College signee was another four-year starter that was selected All Conference last year.
“When she came in, she was an outstanding defensive player. She did all the things right and worked at it. We’ve even played her in the outfield,” Strickler said.
“I guess her biggest thing is how much she’s improved hitting in her last couple years. Last year, she hit .357, made all-conference, had some big games where she went 3-for-4, and things like that. Her defense has always been there. She’s gotten better and better as time has gone on,” Strickler said.
Also prematurely leaving the Volunteer softball program are seniors Brianna Wilson and Maggie Mosley.
“Maggie Mosley started several games last year and this year,” Strickler said. “Maggie is a hard worker in practice to be the best she can be.
“Bree Wilson is a three-year starter at first and third base. Bree works hard in practice to be the best she can be,” Strickler added.
Although a predominantly young team, Volunteer’s experience from those four key players would have made the Lady Falcons a legitimate threat in the district tournament.
Who knows where they could have gone from there?
That answer is left to speculation. However, in the time the girls were there, they established a legacy that will endure, with or without a 2020 season and post-season.
“These four seniors are very successful in the classroom,” Strickler said. “They each have accepted their roles in softball and have become leaders off the field, as well as on the field.
“I’m very proud of these young ladies, not only as softball players, but as leaders in the classrooms at Volunteer. I would like to thank their parents as well for being supporters of Volunteer Softball,” Strickler said.
