SEVIERVILLE – Cherokee’s Tanner McPeek couldn’t re-capture the magic that got him there, but his coach said he still enjoyed his experience in the 2022 TSSAA state golf championship Thursday and Friday at Sevierville Golf Club.
“He had fun, and so that is all that matters,” said Cherokee golf coach Kelli Ann Lawson. “Going into something like that is a little nerve-wracking. He did good and he had fun, which was the goal.”
McPeek earned the final berth in the TSSAA state golf championship after surviving a five-man playoff tie-breaker in the Region 1 golf tournament Sept. 26 at Elizabethton Golf Course.
Scoring 90 on both days of the state tournament was a far cry from his 76 at the region, which may have been a result from a change in schedule and rust from not competing.
“I think it was just one of those days,” Lawson said. “I think not competing constantly like we were, then going to something like that where you get a week and a half off, almost two weeks off, hurts a little bit. I think that’s just what happened.”
Only a junior, McPeek still has another year of eligibility.
“He’s got next year to have confidence that he can go back next year, as well,” Lawson said. “So, that’s what we look forward to.”
Dickson County’s Jackson Herrington was the top finished with a two-day total of 138 (67, 71), followed by Greenbrier’s Tyler Williamson at 142 (68, 74) and two golfers from Collierville tied for third with 143: Kaiser Godinez (72, 71) and Chance Elston (71, 72).
Not surprisingly, Collierville, whose Jackson Whaley finished in a five-way tie for sixth with 145, won the team competition with a total of 583, four strokes over Page (587). Dickson County (610) was third and Science Hill (612) was fourth.
Lawson stressed that just qualifying for the state tournament is an accomplishment in itself.
“He got there,” she said. “He was good enough to get there. You’ve got to be good to get there. He got there. He didn’t have the best two days while he was there, but he did get there. It took a lot to get there. He beat out some really good kids to qualify.
“He made a point to have fun. You can’t go any further than that. So, once you’re there, you’re there. You might as well try to have some fun while you’re there. I think he enjoyed it,” she said.