Tanner McPeek

Cherokee’s Tanner McPeek tees off to begin play in Round 2 of the TSSAA state golf championship Friday at Sevierville Golf Club.

 Photo by Jim Beller

SEVIERVILLE – Cherokee’s Tanner McPeek couldn’t re-capture the magic that got him there, but his coach said he still enjoyed his experience in the 2022 TSSAA state golf championship Thursday and Friday at Sevierville Golf Club.

Trending Recipe Videos



 