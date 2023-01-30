KINGSPORT — The Rogersville City School Lady Warriors turned up the heat in the second half to blow by Cloudland in the opening round of the TMSAA Class A Section 1 Girls Basketball Tournament on Saturday at John Sevier Middle School.
The Lady Warriors (20-2) advanced to the quarterfinal round to face Ridgeview, the No. 2 seed from Area 2, on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Sevier. The quarterfinal winners will advance to Thursday’s semifinal round. The girls championship game is Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner advances to the state tournament.
With a lineup that consists most of the time of four guards and a post, RCS likes to play fast and uses its aggressive defense to force turnovers it usually converts into points. Cloudland managed to slow the Lady Warriors down a bit in the early going on Saturday and went on a 6-point run to keep it close in the first quarter. RCS led 13-10 at the first break.
Cloudland closed within one early in the second before an 8-point RCS run made it 21-12 with 2:47 to play in the half. It was the last scoring Cloudland would do until the 5:18 mark in the fourth quarter when Makinna Shell picked up the lone Lady Highlanders points of the second half. Shell led Cloudland with 8 points.
“Our defense is our key,” RCS coach Latosha Jackson said. “We started slow. We have got to come out of the gate faster than that. When we’re ahead, we play more relaxed.”
Addie Lawson led the Lady Warriors with 16 points, including 5 of 7 from the free throw line. Kenady Deal added 13 and also went 5 of 7 from the line. Brooke Nelson tossed in 8, and Rylee Sivert and Chloe Pearson had 6 apiece for RCS.
“Addie had a really good game for us. Our last two games, she’s really come through,” Jackson said, adding that both Pearson and Nelson also stepped up on the boards, something they’ve been working on. In the second half, RCS used its aggressive defense out front and stronger board play to completely shut down the Lady Highlanders.
