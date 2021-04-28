CHURCH HILL – Tennessee High broke open a pitcher’s duel with three runs in the sixth inning to spoil Volunteer’s Senior Night with a 3-1 Big 7 win Monday.
Lady Vikings starter Kylee Fields and Volunteer’s Emily Wyatt were in a scoreless duel through five innings.
Tennessee High had stranded single runners in four of the first five innings, while Volunteer had left one on base in the second and two in the fourth, the first serious scoring threat of the game.
Aliyah Crawley hit a one-out single and went to third on Veda Barton’s double. But Fields got Haley Russell to pop up to second and Wyatt to fly out to right to end the threat.
Tennessee High second baseman Keegan Myers led off the top of the sixth inning with a home run over the left field fence for a 1-0 Lady Viking lead.
The Lady Vikings then put the next two batters on base with infield pop-ups that landed between the pitcher’s circle and first base. After Wyatt struck out Fields, Kemie Orfield walked to load the bases.
Nilda Duncan followed with a two-run double off the leftfield fence to extend the lead to 3-0.
The Lady Falcons’ Audrey Evans reached base in the bottom half of the sixth when the Lady Vikings allowed a similar pop-up to drop near the pitcher’s circle. Alexis Dixon followed with a walk to put runners on first and second.
However, Fields then induced Crawley to fly out to foul territory in left field and struck out Barton and Russell to end the threat.
Myers hit a one-out single in the seventh, but one out later, collided with Volunteer second baseman Abby Fisher trying to field Fields’ grounder. Myers was called out to end the inning.
The Lady Falcons had a similar play in the bottom half of the inning. Wyatt reached on an infield single and went to second on a hard single to center by Chelsea Sanders.
Kadence Bryant then hit a ball to Lady Vikings second baseman Myers, who was run into by Sanders. Umpires called Sanders out. Fisher followed with a single to center to load the bases.
A ground ball by Evans scored Wyatt to cut the lead to 3-1, but Fisher was retired at second on the fielder’s choice by Tennessee shortstop Ashley Worley.
Fields then got Dixon out on a ground ball to second to end the game.
Fields finished with seven hits allowed over seven innings pitched, along with one walk and 11 strikeouts.
Wyatt also went the distance, allowing eight hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
Volunteer seniors Crawley and Nicole Byerley were recognized after the game, along with respective family members. Crawley is attending Roan State in the fall and will play on the school’s softball team.
Byerley was accepted in East Tennessee State University’s Access Program last week. Byerley batted before Tennessee High’s first at-bat and beat out an infield grounder as her teammates and fans cheered her on.