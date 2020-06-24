ROGERSVILLE – The Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce golf tournament is scheduled for July 18.
The four-man scramble will be start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 18 at McDonalds Hill Golf Course.
First place prize is $400. Second place gets $300 and third receives $200.
A hole-in-one on hole #15 wins a Rogersville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.
There are pizes for longest drive and closest to pin on par 3’s and a 50-50 hole. In addition, there are raffle prizes.
Cost is $200 per team. Lunch is provided.
Entries can be returned to Rogersville/Hawkins Chanber of Commerce, 110 E Kyle St, Rogersville, TN 37857.
For more information, contact Nancy Barker at (423) 272-2186.