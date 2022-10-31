CHURCH HILL — The Volunteer Falcons finished up their season, losing 21-20 to the visiting Sullivan East Patriots Friday night.
After Senior Night festivities the Patriots elected to take the ball. The Falcons executed a perfect onside kick, recovering at the Patriot 42-yard line.
Caden Lafollette gained five yards and quarterback Riley Littleton ran down to the 31 for a first down. Lafollette gained two more yards and Littleton passed to Cason Christian to the 8. Littleton found Christian again for a touchdown. Caden Sensabaugh’s point after was blocked but the Falcons had an early 6-0 lead at the 9:34 mark.
The Patriots answered quickly, going 73 yards to score. Donavan Smith-Peters carried for six yards. Quarterback Drake Fisher passed for a first down. Masun Tate went to work, running a reverse down to the Falcon 35.
Fisher then passed to Tate to the two-yard line. Two plays later Fisher passed to Tate for the score. Matt Geisinger added the point-after and the Patriots lead 7-6 with 7:19 remaining in the first quarter.
A holding penalty on the kickoff put the Falcons at their 26. They couldn’t move the ball and lined up to punt. The Falcons faked the punt with Andrew Knittle taking the snap and going 31 yards down to the Patriot 36.
On 3rd and 6 Littleton ran for 13 yards. Later in the drive on 4th down, Littleton’s pass was intercepted by Kaden Roberts. A facemask penalty put the Patriots at the 36 yard line. Fisher passed to Chase Bailey for a first down at the Volunteer 49.
A few plays later CJ Fraysier picked off a Fisher pass and returned it into Patriot territory but a Falcon penalty moved the ball back to the Falcon 40. A holding penalty then moved the Falcons back to their 29.
To start the second, Cason Christian had runs of 15 and 11 yards, moving the ball to the patriot 45. The drive stalled and Peyton Steele punted.
A Patriot holding penalty backed them up to their 8-yard line. Three incomplete passes led to a punt. Steele made a fair-catch at the Patriot 40.
On 3rd down, Littleton passed to Christian for a 1st down at the 25. Littleton had runs to the 14 and then to the 4. After an incomplete pass Littleton ran into the endzone for the score. The pass attempt PAT failed and the Falcons lead 12-7.
The Patriots again answered with a long scoring drive, this time for 71 yards. On the drive Smith-Peters ran for 5 yards and a first down to the 43. Roberts then carried down to the Falcon 21. Fisher then passed to Tyler Cross for the score. Geisinger made the PAT and the Patriots were up 14-12.
Steele returned the kickoff to the Patriot 37. Littleton ran for a first down to the 27. The drive then stalled and the Falcons turned the ball over on downs.
Colby Lawson broke up Fisher’s 1st down pass and two more passes fell incomplete, forcing a Patriot punt. In the final seconds of the first half Christian took the snap at quarterback and tried a Hail-Mary pass but Roberts intercepted it.
To start the second half, the Falcons got two 1st downs on the running of Christian and Littleton. A fumbled snap helped stall the drive and Steele punted to the Patriot 11.
The Patriots had a big run out to their 35 and eventually drove to the Falcon 28 but turned the ball over on downs.
The Falcons mounted a drive of their own with Littleton making some good gains on the ground. The threat ended deep in Patriot territory when Chase Bailey picked off a Littleton pass. A Volunteer personal foul on the return moved the ball to the Falcon 29.
Smith-Peters ran to the 13 and Fisher found Cross in the end zone for a touchdown. Geisinger’s PAT was good and the score was 21-12.
On the next Falcon drive, Lafollette ran for 12 yards and then gained 18 more to the Patriot 47. Christian ran to the 36 for a 1st down. On 4th and 7 Littleton’s pass fell incomplete.
To start the 4th quarter the Falcon defense got a big stop, holding the Patriots to a 3-and-out. The Patriot punt went out-of-bounds at midfield and a penalty moved the ball to the Patriot 40.
Christian carried for 11 and 8 yards. Littleton then found Knittle in the end zone with a perfect pass for the score. The point after pass to Christian made the score 21-20.
On the kickoff Austin Bates and Kasey Brown stopped the return at the 13 yard line. Fisher passed to Tate to the 26. Smith-Peters ran to the 47. Fisher passed to Bailey to the 17. A holding penalty moved the ball back to the 27. Two Fisher passes fell incomplete and the Patriots turned the ball over on downs.
The next Falcon drive featured determined running from Christian, with runs of 20, 9, and 9 yards. Near the Patriot 30 Christian lost the ball and the Patriots recovered.
The Patriots ran 3 plays with Falcon timeouts after each one. The Falcon defense forced a punt and got the ball at their 26 with 1:13 remaining.
On 3rd and 11, Littleton ran for 12 yards and a first down. Littleton passed to Knittle to the Patriot 46 and then to the 40. With time for one play left, Littleton completed a pass near the 15 yard line but was called for an illegal forward pass to end the game.
The Patriots finished 4-6 and celebrated their only road win of the year. The Falcons finished 1-9. This game came down to the final play. The Falcons had some good moments on offense, defense and special teams. This was one of their best efforts of the season.
