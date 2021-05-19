JOHNSON CITY – Three area athletes qualified for the state track meet with outstanding performances in the TSSAA Division 1 Large Section 1 track and field championships held Saturday at Science Hill.
Volunteer’s Ashley Salyers and Heath Miller and Cherokee’s Amelia Metz each earned berths in the TSSAA Track and Field Championship, slated for Thursday, May 27 at Rockvale High School, just south of Murfreesboro.
It will be the first state high school track meet for Miller and Metz, although Metz was a back-to-back TMSAA state champion in the discus as a seventh- and eighth-grader in 2018-19. Nobody competed last year, as the COVID-19 shutdown cancelled all scholastic spring sports in 2020.
“Amelia Metz finished with the best day in her career so far, throwing over 111 feet, finishing third and making it to the state championship for the first time, since last year was cut out,” said Cherokee track coach Chad Laster.
Metz saved her best throw for last. After qualifying for the championship flight with throws of 109-08, 107-02 and 107-06 in her flight, Metz threw 104-00, 105-03 then 111-08 in the championship flight to take third place.
“We’re very happy for her to see her in Murfreesboro in a couple of weeks,” Laster said. “I look forward to seeing if she can have another PR day. I think she can and will.”
The state meet will be old hat for Salyers, in fact a hat trick for her. Salyers qualified her freshman and sophomore seasons – and likely would have qualified last year if not for COVID – and returns her senior season in the same event, the girls triple jump.
“Ashley Salyers, that’s a pretty neat story,” said Volunteer track coach Jim Ailshie. “She had a strained hamstring that she suffered from the meet in Bristol April 10. So, she’s been slowly rehabbing that, trying to get back into competition.”
Ashley was cheered on Saturday by her sister, Morgan, a three-time state qualifier in the same event before earning a scholarship to Lincoln Memorial University.
“So, it was great that she finished fourth today and qualified,” Ailshie said. “She’s qualified the last three times that she’s had an opportunity to go, with the exception of the pandemic year. So, really the Salyers family, with Morgan and Ashley, they’ve had somebody down there in what will be the sixth state track meet in a row, which is really unbelievable.”
Salyers earned the spot with her third and final jump of her flight, measuring 34-07.5, two and a half inches more than the fifth-place finisher, Aniecia Goss of Maryville.
Despite being injured in an event earlier that morning, Miller qualified in the triple jump, as well, placing third in boys competition with a best jump of 43-1.
“Heath Miller was in the long jump and sprained his ankle as he landed into the pit,” Ailshie said. “He went ahead and taped it and said it felt pretty good. In fact, he said he may tape them every time.
“Heath had a personal best, 43 feet, one inch and continues to get better in that event,” Ailshie said. “He finished third. It’s great that he was able to qualify for a chance to go down to the state meet in Murfreesboro.
“They both had a good day. Heath didn’t have quite the day that he’s had earlier in the year in the long jump, but anytime you qualify in any event, it’s a great day. So, we’re happy that they both qualified and are going to the state meet in Murfreesboro,” Ailshie said.
Miller, a standout wide receiver on the Falcons football team and regular in the guard rotation for the Volunteer basketball team, is a newcomer to the triple jump – and track and field, for that matter.
“He went out and participated in one meet at Cherokee prior to the pandemic, so really, this is his first year,” Ailshie said. “He’s just a natural triple-jumper. He’s got good spring in his legs and he can jump off either foot, so the triple jump is just the perfect event for him.
“He’s a competitor and Ashley is, too. That’s what you have to do at the sectional meet. It all comes down to, in a way, you put the work in, but really, you’ve got to compete and execute,” Ailshie said.
“Ashley’s been through this a number of years. In a way, I felt confident that she would qualify, and Heath was favored in the top four in each event and he got down there with a personal best. Anytime you get a PR in something it’s a great day,” Ailshie said.