GRAY – Sulphur Springs eliminated Rogersville City School from the Area 2 softball tournament, 12-2, Friday at Ridgeview Elementary School.
The Lady Warriors held a brief 2-0 lead on Nicole Bradley’s two run homer in the first inning.
However, the Lady Gamecocks responded with four runs in the bottom half of the inning and three more in the second for a 7-2 lead.
Sulphur Springs allowed only one RCS base runner over the next three innings – a third-inning walk to Ashiyah Frazier.
The Lady Gamecocks added four more runs in the third to increase their lead to 11-2.