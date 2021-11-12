MOSHEIM – Church Hill Middle School coach Jeff Shugart made the right adjustments at halftime as his Lady Panthers broke open a tie ball game in the third quarter and cruised to a 32-26 victory over West Greene Middle School Monday at Mosheim Elementary School.
The Lady Panthers had their hands full in the first half as West Greene’s twin towers in the post – Joie Shipley and Cassidy Hill – dominated the interior.
On defense, the Lady Buffs pair altered shots and controlled the glass. On offense, they crashed the boards and dominated the scoring, finishing the evening with 24 of the Lady Buffs’ 26 points.
In the third quarter, however, Church Hill intensified its pressure defense, forcing numerous turnovers leading to several easy layups. The Lady Panthers also moved the ball better and got more open shots, including Jayden Ford’s three-pointer with 3:14 left in the period, turning an 8-8 halftime tie into a 19-10 Church Hill lead.
The Lady Panthers closed the quarter o a 5-4 advantage to take a 24-14 lead heading into the fourth.
With 5:20 to play, a put-back by Church Hill’s answer in the post, Rylee Smith, gave the Lady Panthers their biggest lead of the game, 26-14.
The Lady Buffs twice cut the Church Hill lead to seven, but could get no closer until Shipley’s jumper with 12 seconds to go provided the final margin.
Aryn Anderson led Church Hill with 11 points, including one three-pointer. Ford added 10 and Smith nine.
Hill and Shipley had 12 points apiece for West Greene, which had been forced to move the game to Mosheim Elementary after a pipe burst two weekends ago and eleven hours of running water ruined the gym floor.