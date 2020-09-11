CHURCH HILL – Jim Ailshie, in his fifth year as Volunteer cross country coach, really likes his 2020 team.
“For the guys, I’ve got Nathan Michalik. He’s run about 19:24 in the past,” Ailshie said. “Nathan’s really just a great all-around athlete. He was one of the top decathletes in all of Northeast Tennessee a couple years ago. He’s out there and does real well in 5,000 meters, but really he excels in the hurdles and pole vault.
“He will be more than likely one of our top three runners. He’s been with the program his entire four years. He’s an exceptional leader. He goes ahead and gets everybody together for our warmup routine and leads us out when we go on a run. He’s a very, very valuable runner,” said Ailshie.
“I’m just looking forward to having a season,” said Michalik. “That’s the hope. I’m looking to set PR’s and the usual (goals). I’m still hopeful we’ll have a full season. I’d just rather we know for sure rather than it slowly be taken away.
“My personal goal would be to run 18 minutes or under 18 minutes. As a team, I would like to set an example that I’m the only senior besides my sister (Rachel) and Celine. I’d like to leave a legacy for the rest of them,” he said.
“Juniors, we’ve got a fella by the name of Ethyn Council,” Ailshie said. “Ethyn really hadn’t run much starting out last year. He ran like 29 minutes and had improved all the way to 21:11 this last cross country season. But we’ve been running since June and he’s been working out extremely well.”
Council was Volunteer’s top boys runner in the first two meets of the year: 20:12.96 Aug. 22 at Panther Creek and 19:45.60 at Bristol’s Run for the Hills Aug. 29.
“He’ll probably be one of our top three runners,” Ailshie said. “The other two juniors we have are Caleb Greene and Dakota Caldwell. Caleb’s run 23:19 in the past. Caleb is like his brother Daniel, who went on to run for Tennessee Wesleyan. I think he’s going to be a late bloomer. I really think he’s going to have an exceptional year this year and into his senior.
“Dakota has been with us all three years. Dakota was on our varsity team as a freshman. He’s familiar with the races and the 5K distance. He’s run little over 21 minutes in the 5K in the past. He’s just a great all-around individual,” Ailshie said.
“We’ve got really strong group of sophomores. Evan Glass has run 19:31 at Fender Farms last year,” Ailshie said.
Glass opened the year running 20:24.48 at Panther Creek, then ran 19:56.80 at Bristol’s Run for the Hills Aug. 29.”
“Caden Cox has done real well and run varsity the last couple meets last year. He’s run 20:03, but he’s capable of running about 19 minutes. Andrew Dickerson ran for us last year. He ran about 21:13, but he should be well under 20 minutes this season,” Ailshie said.
“Jack Cannon started running for us last season. He never ran cross country before. He ran around the 21-minute range. He’s a wrestler and real tough kid. Charlie Wilson won a junior varsity race last year up in Emory, Va. He actually ran one meet on our varsity team last season. That group of sophomores – Evan Glass, Caden Cox, Andrew Dickerson, Charlie Wilson, Jack Cannon – are five solid folks who are going to be the core of our team for the next several years,” Ailshie said.
“Freshman-wise, I’ve got a guy named Ethan Vaughan, who ran for Church Hill Middle School, and Isaiah Livesay, who ran for Surgoinsville Middle School. I’m hopeful this will be our best team since I’ve been here,” Ailshie said.
“Girls-wise, I’ve got one of the better girls teams I’ve had since I’ve been here. For seniors, I’ve got Rachel Michalik. She ran around 21:09 as a freshman. She’s had several injuries during her time at Volunteer High School, but she’s really put in the mileage this summer. We’re hopeful that she will continue to stay healthy and have a great year,” Ailshie said.
Rachel said her goals for this year were, “No injuries. I’ve gotten injured each year. Since I’m not planning to run in college, I just want to do my best and get my best times, just to improve,” she said.
“Celine McNally would have had an exceptional track season this past year if it wasn’t for the shutdown,” Ailshie said. “She’s been running a great deal over the summer. Her PR was 25 minutes, but I anticipate her running 22 minutes just starting out. That’s what kind of shape she’s in.”
McNally finished Panther Creek in 23:48.17 and Bristol’s Run for the Hills in 24:59.3.
“I’m really excited to run,” McNally said. “I think I’m going to do pretty well this season. I’ve been training a lot on my own. I feel like I’m stronger this year. I just want to PR and do my best and try to get into a good college.
“My PR is 25:02, but I did a time trial in May and ran a 22:43. Here recently I was running 21:21, so I think about trying to break 21. I want to run in college, if that’s possible. I think I’m more of a track runner. I want to focus on the 800 and the mile, but this has been good conditioning. I think we’re going to do really well this year,” McNally said.
The balance of the girls team consists of multi-sports athletes.
“We’ve got Elise McKinney. Elise plays basketball, but she’s not playing volleyball this season, so she’s been out here running more with us. Elise has run real well for us in the past. She’s really going to help us,” Ailshie said.
“Jacie Begley is a freshman. Jacie made it to the state meet in cross country last year when she ran for Surgoinsville Middle School. She went down to Clarksville. She’s shown a lot of promise. She’s going to do really well for us,” Ailshie said of Begley, who is also on the girls volleyball team and plays basketball, as well.
“Then I’ve got Bethany Wade, Sara Winegar, Lauren Grevelle,” Ailshie said. Winegar and Grevelle are also prominent members of the girls soccer team.
“We’re hopeful that one of those three will step up and be our fifth person,” Ailshie said. “We’re as strong as we’ve been on the girls team that I’ve had the last five years.”
After being on lockdown last spring from the coronavirus shutdown, Volunteer athletes – like others around the country – were eager to get out and run. The extra incentive proved valuable for cross country runners.
“Initially, I was kind of upset about it,” McNally said about the cancelled track season. “Then I just decided that I was just going to train for a season that we might have. But we didn’t end up having anything. I did some time trials on my own and PR’ed in stuff. Then I took a little bit of time off and started training for cross country earlier than I usually have.”
“They’ve been running since the first of June,” Ailshie said. “We had that COVID situation where everybody got locked down. They came out here and they’ve been running on weekdays – Monday through Friday – since the first of June. I’ve never had a group that put in that kind of summer.”
“After running alone for three months, I think it’s good, especially with some of the girls that are out here,” Rachel Michalik said. “Celine, I’ve been with her since freshman year. So, to run with her is so much better than being by myself.
“All the guys are fun to be around, too. It’s always easier to run with people because you can push yourself to go faster and if you fall behind, you have someone to encourage you, like ‘No, we’re almost there. We’re almost done. Keep going,’” she said.
Phipps Bend Industrial Park has proven to be a good location for cross country teams from various Hawkins County schools.
“We’ve got a really good place to train up here at Phipps Bend,” Ailshie said. “I’m thankful for all the folks at the Industrial Board for allowing us to train up this way. It’s really helped our program.”
Falcon harriers have had a good start to the year.
“Cross country is a long season,” Ailshie said. “You don’t want to peak in August because you’re going to be racing all the way through the end of October and the first of November, if you go to the state meet. You’ve got to be wise not to overdo it. You want to gradually increase the mileage and get better as the season goes along, rather then being at your best at the beginning of the year.
“You’ve got to build up what they refer to as an aerobic base. They estimate probably putting in 16 to 20 weeks of just mileage before you move into the season. Our group, I think a lot of them, are more appreciative the sport of cross country after they’ve been in this lockdown situation. They seem like they’re anxious to get going. I am, too, as a coach. They put the work in. They do appreciate it more,” Ailshie said.
The coach likes the potential and attitude of his team members.
“This year, we’re still kind of building, to be honest,” Ailshie said. “This sport is all about progression and continued trying to improve. We, as a cross country team – there are probably about 25 teams in our region – have probably moved up to about the middle of the pack. We’ve just got to take that next step to get up there with the upper echelon.
“We’re still fairly young. Our year is probably going to be next year. Girls-wise, we’re going to be competitive more than we have been in the past,” he said.
Whether or not this group is better as a team next season, Ailshie is going to enjoy coaching them this season.
“This is a really great group of young folks,” he said. “They’re exceptional students. They’ve got a great work ethic. They accept instruction and coaching. To me, they’re some of the best kids that we’ve got at Volunteer. It’s just a blessing. I’m thankful I’ve got the opportunity to coach them.”