CHURCH HILL – Preston Miller threw a two-hit shutout as Daniel Boone gained a two-game sweep of Volunteer with a score of 19-0 Tuesday at Volunteer.
The Trail Blazers had beaten the Falcons, 7-0, Monday.
Miller, who also went 4-for-4 at the plate, got the win for the Trail Blazers, allowing one hit over five innings, striking out six and walking one.
Gaven Jones went 3-for-3 at the plate. Jones doubled in the first and doubled in the second.
The Trail Blazers scored 10 runs in the first inning.
Tucker Bellamy took the loss for Volunteer. The hurler lasted two-thirds of an inning, allowing eight hits and ten runs while striking out one.
The Trail Blazers racked up 24 hits. Jones, Miller, Gaven Jones, Brogan Jones, Bishop, and Kaleb Worley each collected multiple hits for Boone.
Bellamy and Ethan Smith had singles for Volunteer.