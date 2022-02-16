CHURCH HILL – The District 2-3A basketball tournament begins Friday at Volunteer High School with two 4- and 5-seed play-ins.
The girls battle tips off at 6 p.m. between 4-seed Tennessee High (5-23, 1-7) and 5-seed Unicoi County (8-21, 1-7), followed by a boys matchup between 4-seed Elizabethton (13-12, 4-4) and 5-seed Tennessee High (7-20, 0-7) at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s action starts at 3 p.m. with a girls matchup between Friday night’s winner and top-seeded Sullivan East (24-8, 7-1). Following that game at approximately 4:30 p.m., the boys’ top seed, host Volunteer (20-11, 6-2) takes on Friday night’s boys winner.
Volunteer’s girls (17-13, 4-4), the 3-seed, follows with a game against 2-seeded Elizabethton (19-6, 7-1). Tip-off is estimated to be at around 6:30 p.m. (Tip-off times may be affected by previous game lengths.)
Saturday’s action concludes with an 8 p.m. matchup between the boys’ 2-seed, Sullivan East (18-6, 5-3), and 3-seed, Unicoi (14-16, 4-3).
The tournament continues Monday with two girls games: the consolation at 6 p.m. and championship at 7:30 p.m. All four teams have region berths.
The tournament then concludes Tuesday with two boys games: the consolation at 6 p.m. and championship at 7:30 p.m. All four teams have region berths.
The championship winners will be a region 1-seeds, while the runners-up will be a 2-seeds. Each will host region games. The consolation games determine the 3- and 4-seeds for the region.
The two teams in the respective District 1-3A championship games will earn 1- and 2-seeds in the region and host region openers against District 2-3A’s 4- and 3-seeds, respectively, while the participants in the District 1-3A consolation games earn 3- and 4-seeds and travel to District 2-3A’s 2- and 1-seeds in the region.