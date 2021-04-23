ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee celebrated Senior Night with a 9-1 victory over Hancock County Monday night at the Reservation.
Cherokee freshman pitcher Jacob Brooks twirled a beauty, a five-hitter over six innings with four strikeouts and two walks, needing only 72 pitches.
Cole Putnal and Aidan Webb led a balanced, 10-hit Cherokee attack with two hits apiece as eight Chiefs had hits in the game.
The Chiefs got on the board in the first when Jackson Davenport lined a solid, one-out single to left, then moved to second on a walk to Matt Newton. Cole Putnal followed with a line single to center to plate Davenport for the 1-0 lead.
Cherokee added three more in the second. Cameron Seals reached on a dropped pop fly to lead things off. Lane Helton and Peyton Bledsoe drew walks to load the bases.
Davenport was then plunked by a pitch to drive in Seals.
Matt Newton then drove in two with a fielder’s choice to Hancock shortstop Javen Delph for a 4-0 lead.
Brooks, who had allowed a game-opening single to Delph – who was then caught stealing – pitched to the minimum number of batters through four innings, retiring 11 straight.
After Brooks’ third, straight 1-2-3 inning, Cherokee added three more runs in the bottom half of the fourth. Webb singled, stole second, and after a Putnal walk, both advanced on a wild pitch.
Webb then scored on a Trent Price single. Logan Brewer, running for Putnal, also scored on an error by the Hancock centerfielder on the play. Blake Adkins followed with a single to center to score Price for a 7-0 lead.
Back-to-back one-out doubles by Bledsoe and Webb in the fifth put two runners in scoring position for Isaac Williams, who doubled to right field. Bledsoe scored, but Webb was thrown out at home.
Williams, who advanced to third on the throw home, then scored on a pinch-hit single by Devan Carpenter for a 9-0 Cherokee lead.
The Indians scored a run in the sixth on an RBI-single by Raleigh Rimer.
Parker Bailey pitched the seventh to close it out.