ROGERSVILLE — The West Greene Buffalos came into Big Red Valley Friday night with a lot to prove. The Buffalos had never beaten the Chiefs and they came into the game with a 6-1 record and a five-game win streak.
After a game dotted with several big plays, the Buffalos proved to be as good as advertised, defeating Cherokee 42-12 on homecoming night.
The Chiefs won the coin toss and deferred. The Buffalos moved the ball for two first downs, with Wyatt Moody having runs for seven and 17 yards. The drive was halted with the help of an Andres Moncier sack of Buffalo quarterback Jaden Gregg at the Chief 43-yard line. The Buffaloes punted and the Chiefs began on their 5-yard line.
The Chiefs earned a first down on a Landon Jeffers to Joe Henley pass to the 16. A Jeffers to Elisha Tipton pass lost 4 yards.
On the next play Henley lost the ball and Hunter Gregg scooped the ball up and dashed to the endzone. Kalle Nagel kicked the point after and the Buffalos led 7-0.
Tipton had a good kickoff return, setting the Chiefs up at their 44. Jeffers zipped a pass the Aiden Wood to the Buffalo 45. On the next play Jeffers and Henley collided in the backfield and the Buffalos pounced on the resulting fumble at midfield.
The Buffaloes drove down the Chief 17, but coughed the ball up and Noah Parvin recovered for the Chiefs. Jeffers was sacked back at the 9. An illegal procedure penalty moved the ball back to the four. Two plays later Henley fumbled at the 11 and Ethan Turner recovered for West Greene.
Hunter Gregg weaved his way to the endzone on the next play. Nagel’s kick made the score 14-0. The Chiefs went 3 and out, with George Horlander punting to the Buffalo 28.
The Buffalos were moving the ball to start the second quarter but the drive ended when Nick Matroni intercepted a Jaden Gregg pass and Cherokee had the ball at their 46. Defense continued to be the word for much of the quarter. The Chiefs went 3 and out with two incomplete passes followed by a Horlander punt.
On the Buffaloes’ next drive, Moncier had two tackles for losses to help stop the drive. The Chiefs saw Jeffers get sacked again on the next drive, leading to another 3 and out and a Horlander punt. Thomas Prater sacked Jaden Gregg and the Buffalos were flagged for a personal foul. On 4th and 35 they punted back to the Chiefs.
Cherokee couldn’t move the ball and on 4th down Ethan Turner picked off Jeffers’ pass and rambled 45 yards for a Buffalo touchdown. Nagel’s point after made the score 21-0 at halftime.
After the homecoming halftime festivities, the Chiefs had a long drive. Jeffers hit passed to Tipton for 17 yards and a first down and found Wood for 12 more yards. Henley did some tough running but two holding penalties helped to stall the drive. Horlander attempted a 45-yard field goal but missed to the left.
The Buffalos wasted no time. On their second play of the quarter Jaden Gregg broke around the right end and covered 64 yards for a touchdown. Nagel made the PAT and the score was 28-0. On the Chief’s next drive, they couldn’t get a first down as Jeffers’ 4th down pass fell incomplete. Taking over at the Chief 45, Jaden Gregg ran for 9 yards. On the next play he was sacked by the group of Wood, Moncier and Prater. Hunter Gregg gained some tough rushing yards and a Gregg to Gregg 17-yard pass moved the ball to the 16.
In the fourth quarter the Buffalos moved the ball to the Cherokee 8. Drew Gibson and Garrett Lawson made big plays to stop Buffalo runners and a 4th down pass fell incomplete. The young defense held and the Chiefs took over at the 10. Noah Parvin took off around the left side and outran everybody for a 90-yard touchdown, The point after was blocked but the Chiefs were on the board 28-6.
The Chiefs were unsuccessful on an onside kick attempt and the Buffalos had the ball at the Chief 49. Austin Franklin got behind the Chief defense and Jaden Gregg found him with a perfect pass at the 20 and Franklin turned on the speed to score. The PAT made the score 35-6.
The Chiefs then executed a 78-yard drive that took up much of the final quarter. Jeffers completed two passes to Hunter Lamar and two to Woods on the drive. On 4th and goal from the 5 Jeffers ran untouched around right end for the Chiefs second touchdown. The point after run failed.
After another failed Cherokee onside kick, the Buffalos finished the evening’s scoring when backup quarterback Dawson Daniels hit turner from 35 yards out. Nagel’s PAT made the final score 42-12.
Jeffers finished 12-20 for 106 yards passing and added a rushing touchdown, Parvin had 119 rushing yards on 9 carries, including his 90-yard touchdown scamper. The Chiefs suffered four turnovers.
Coach Hensley’s comments after the game: “Turnovers killed us; they’ve killed us all year. We’ve been working on that and working on that in practice. I was proud of our defense. We showed some fight tonight, we’ve just got to keep swinging.”
The Chiefs play at home against Morristown West Friday night.
