GRAY – Athletes from Cherokee and Volunteer competed at last week’s Region 1 Cross Country Championships at Daniel Boone.
Runners competed in boys and girls varsity races, as well as boys and girls junior varsity races.
Due to space constraints, not all runners were featured in Wednesday’s spread. They are pictured here in photographs by Jim Beller.
RESULTS
22:12.80 Andrew Dickerson Volunteer 94th Boys 5000 Large Class
22:13.80 Caleb Greene Volunteer 95th Boys 5000 Large Class
22:51.80 Dakota Caldwell Volunteer 24th JV Boys Large Class
23:54.30 Jack Cannon Volunteer 37th JV Boys Large Class
24:50.30 Isaiah Livesay Volunteer 47th JV Boys Large Class
24:52.00 Doyle Carter Cherokee 48th JV Boys Large Class
26:06.10 Tucker Houck Cherokee 125th Boys 5000 Large Class
26:51.90 Ethan Vaughan Volunteer 60th JV Boys Large Class
29:55.40 Ali Said Aglan Cherokee 65th JV Boys Large Class
39:01.10 Allyssa Gent Volunteer 19th JV Girls Large Class