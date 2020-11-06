GRAY – Athletes from Cherokee and Volunteer competed at last week’s Region 1 Cross Country Championships at Daniel Boone.

Runners competed in boys and girls varsity races, as well as boys and girls junior varsity races.

Due to space constraints, not all runners were featured in Wednesday’s spread. They are pictured here in photographs by Jim Beller.

RESULTS

22:12.80 Andrew Dickerson Volunteer 94th Boys 5000 Large Class

22:13.80 Caleb Greene Volunteer 95th Boys 5000 Large Class

22:51.80 Dakota Caldwell Volunteer 24th JV Boys Large Class

23:54.30 Jack Cannon Volunteer 37th JV Boys Large Class

24:50.30 Isaiah Livesay Volunteer 47th JV Boys Large Class

24:52.00 Doyle Carter Cherokee 48th JV Boys Large Class

26:06.10 Tucker Houck Cherokee 125th Boys 5000 Large Class

26:51.90 Ethan Vaughan Volunteer 60th JV Boys Large Class

29:55.40 Ali Said Aglan Cherokee 65th JV Boys Large Class

39:01.10 Allyssa Gent Volunteer 19th JV Girls Large Class

 

