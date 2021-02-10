CHURCH HILL – Cherokee closed the game on a 32-11 run to claim a 62-53 victory over Volunteer Friday in an action-packed installment of their cross-county rivalry.
“We knew what was on the line and what it took,” said Cherokee coach Trey Fields. “Don’t get it wrong, they played two games in two nights (before Friday’s game). They’re a good basketball team. They’re a very good basketball team.”
“We’ve played three games in three days,” said Volunteer coach Mike Poe. “That’s tough on anybody. I don’t know whether we hit the wall at halftime tonight.
“I’m not going to blame that, though. We’re 15-, 16-, 17-year-olds. If we can’t play basketball when we’ve got a good crowd, then you get what you deserve. We just weren’t very good,” Poe said.
Evan Berry got the Falcons Nest fans fired up 15 seconds into the game with his first of three, first-quarter three-pointers. But the Chiefs were up to the task, hitting three of their own as they outscored Volunteer in the opening period, 17-13.
Jon Wes Lovelace scored the first five points of the second quarter, his three giving the Falcons an 18-17 lead. Volunteer led by as many as 12 in outscoring Cherokee, 21-8, in the period to take a 34-25 lead into the break.
The Falcons hit six three-pointers in the first half. “Live by the three, die by the three,” said Poe, whose Falcons led 42-31 on Lovelace’s layup with 3:26 left in the third.
The Chiefs answered with a 10-2 run to close the quarter and close within 44-41. The two teams battled neck and neck through the first half of the fourth quarter. A Jason Sattler free throw tied the game at 46-46 two minutes into the fourth.
“Down nine at the half, you’re not going to get any more layups than we had tonight that you’ve got to make,” Fields said. “Somebody’s always going to be standing next to you. That’s part of high school basketball. We didn’t convert many in the first half. In the second half, we finally ran a little bit of offense and stopped that crazy shooting it quick.”
Bradin Minton answered for Volunteer with a three. A pull-up jumper by Carter Metz and a drive by Sattler put Cherokee in front, 50-49. After a free throw by Brayden Collins, Metz hit a jumper off a spin move. Trenton Kennedy then nailed a three from the right corner to extend Cherokee’s run to 6-0 and lead to 56-49.
“I told Trenton that was a hero or zero shot. You better be sure you hit it at that stage of the game,” Fields said.
The slower pace favored the Chiefs, who like to keep games in the 50-point range,
“They’re able to keep the ball in Metz’s hand a little more that way,” Poe said. “He’s a good player. When the pace of the game is slow, he gets more shots. He gets more opportunities to get to the free throw line. He’s a great free throw shooter.”
Cherokee out-shot Volunteer at the line the rest of the way, 6-of-6 to 4-of-8.
“Our kids are starting to find out a lot about themselves,” Fields said. “I’m saying things to them and it’s hard to remember it’s game number 16 on the season. I’m so proud of them. They played so hard.”
“I just thought that Cherokee out-played us even though we hit a pretty good spurt in the first half,” Poe said. “We’ve had some problems starting third quarters. We weren’t attacking. The pace of the game wasn’t quick enough for us. Consequently, they whipped us in all phases of the game. That’s all you can say.”
Metz led Cherokee with 20, while Sattler had 19. Each hit a three. Jacob Kenner hit two from long-range and finished with eight, while Kennedy and Lackey added a three and seven points apiece for the Chiefs.
“We talked about this week we practiced for 62 hours this year,” Fields said. “In those 62 hours, we ended up shooting half of every bit of that. It’s good to see Trenton Kennedy hit a three and Luke Lackey hit a three – kids that work really hard at it every day and want to be successful.
“Brayden Collins got in there and played physical and played big. He got a charge. It was great job guarding on our part in the second half especially, getting one possession and done. I’m super-proud of them,” Fields said.
Berry’s 16 – all in the first half – led Volunteer, which got 15 from Garrison Barrett, including 7-of-10 from the line. Minton and Lovelace hit threes for the Falcons.
“It’s just a situation where they came in and whipped us. We weren’t ready to play,” said Poe, whose Falcons (11-11, 4-8) are slated to open the Big 7 District Tournament as the 4-seed at home against the 5-seed, Tennessee High (10-16, 4-8), Wednesday at 7 p.m.
“Rest,” is what the Falcons need, Poe said. “Then we’ve got to go back to work.”
Cherokee (4-12, 3-9) is the 6-seed and was slated to host the 7-seed, Daniel Boone, Tuesday night (results not available at press time), with the winner playing at 3-seed, David Crockett (13-10, 8-4), Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Winners of Wednesday’s games advance to Thursday’s district semifinals where 1- and 2-seeds await, Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill, respectively. All four teams in the district semifinals earn berths in the regional tournament.