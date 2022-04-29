ROGERSVILLE – The Rogersville Middle School Warriors hosted the Sullivan Heights Middle School Huskies in baseball, with the visitors coming out on top 15-4 in five innings Friday, April 22.
Braxton Markham began the night on the mound for the Warriors. The Huskies used a barrage of base hits to accumulate five runs in the first inning.
The Warriors had some first-inning hits of their own. Elijah Carmack hit a double and Garrett Lawson followed with a single. Carmack stole home to get the Warriors on the board. Ely Leslie hit a single to drive in Lawson and the Huskies led 5-2 after one inning.
In the second, the Huskies added two more runs. For the Warriors, Ezra Garrett and Carmack hit singles and Garrett eventually scored for the Warriors, making the score 7-3. Neither team scored in the third inning.
In the fourth inning the Huskies exploded for eight runs. The Warriors changed pitchers with Hunter Rosenbaum taking the mound. Tyler Wolfe and Carmack walked for the Warriors, and Lawson was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Carson Rimer was hit by a pitch which scored Wolfe.
Matthew Gillenwater pitched in the fifth inning for the Warriors. Both teams were scoreless in the fifth and the game ended with a 15-4 win for the Huskies.