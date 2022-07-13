Brandon Henderson with Chase Houchens, Treyton Cody 3rd Kumite, Legion Henderson 2nd Kumite, Brandon Henderson 1st Kumite and Grand Champion.
Silas Gibson, 1st place Kumite, 4th open hand kata & Grand finalist
Silas Gibson
LEBANON — Kelly’s Heroes was at the Middle Tennessee Isshinryu Karate Games in Lebanon on June 25.
Congratulations to Silas Gibson, 1st place Kumite, 4th open hand kata & Competed in the Grand against Brandon Henderson who won Grand.
Brandon of Bushido Academy is originally from Kelly’s Heroes.
Congratulations to Kelly’s Heroes!
