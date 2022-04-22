ROGERSVILLE – Big Devan Carpenter, a fixture on the offensive and defensive lines for Cherokee’s football team for four years, was a major factor in the Chiefs’ baseball victory over Cocke County with the football-like score Tuesday at the Reservation.
Carpenter didn’t score two touchdowns and kick a field goal, but he did about the baseball equivalent: he pitched a one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and blasted two home runs in leading the Chiefs over visiting Newport with a 17-0, run-rule win.
After striking out two Roosters and inducing a pop-up back to the mound in the top of the first, Carpenter lined a two-run homer to centerfield in the bottom half of Cherokee’s five-run inning.
The rally came after the Chiefs’ first two batters were retired. Brady Leroy and Cole Putnal singled. Matt Newton then doubled to center to score Leroy and send Putnal to third. Will Price then plated both runners with a single for a 3-0 lead, setting the stage for Carpenter’s first dinger.
Cherokee added three runs in the third on shaky defense by Newport as the Chiefs scored on a passed ball and two errors for an 8-0 lead.
Carpenter allowed Cocke County’s only hit of the game in the fourth, but he was erased from the bases for the third out by Newton, Cherokee’s catcher who threw out two Fighting Cocks attempting to steal in the game.
The Chiefs erupted for nine runs in the bottom half of the frame. Parker Bailey led off with a walk. Aidan Webb and Leroy were retired on fly balls. Bailey stole second and third and Putnal walked to put men at the corners.
Newton singled to left to score Bailey and send Putnal to second. Price followed with a double to left to score both runners. Carpenter then hit his second, two-run homer of the game to push Cherokee’s lead to 13-0.
The onslaught continued when Parker Travis doubled to leftfield. Logan Brewer walked and Isaac Williams doubled both runners home for a 15-0 lead. Webb followed with a double to left to score Williams. Leroy then stepped in and delivered another RBI-double – the Chiefs’ fifth double of the inning and sixth of the game – for a 17-0 lead.
Carpenter struck out the final two Roosters to end the game, finishing with eight K’s in five innings against one hit and one walk. Carpenter threw only 59 pitches in the five-inning game, 39 for strikes.
Cherokee banged out 13 hits in the game with six doubles and Carpenter’s two homers.
Carpenter was 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Price also drove in four with a 2-for-2 game. He and Putnal scored three times apiece. Leroy and Newton had two hits each.