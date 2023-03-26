Start of spring turkey season delayed two weeks

After hearing growing reports of decreasing turkey populations, the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission voted to delay the start of the statewide turkey season by two weeks to improve reproduction and nesting success.

 TWRA

NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s turkey hunters will find several changes in store for the 2023 spring season. The changes were made by the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission to benefit the state’s wild turkey population.

